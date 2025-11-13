The Beacon Hill Architectural Commission will hold its monthly public hearing on Thursday, November 20,, at 5 p.m.

Attention: This hearing will only be held virtually and NOT in person. You can participate in this hearing by going to our Zoom Link or calling 1-929-205-6099 and entering meeting id # 160 011 2766 You can also submit written comments or questions to [email protected].

The public can offer testimony.

Discussion Topics

Ratification of October 16, 2025 Public Hearing Minutes

Violation Review HearingAPP # 26.0427 BH 28-32 Derne Street:

Proposed Work: Ratification of unapproved intercom (See Additional Items Under Administrative Review).

Design Review HearingAPP # 26.0419 BH 9 Louisburg Square

Proposed Work: Modify existing front dormer.

APP # 26.0324 BH 170 Charles Street

Proposed Work: New Sign Board.

APP # 26.0340 BH 94 Charles Street

Proposed Work: New HVAC Equipment at rear of property.

APP # 26.0424 BH 52 Chestnut Street

Proposed Work: At the rear elevation, replace five non-original casement windows at rear elevation, top floor shed dormer, with 3 double-hung, four-over-four, custom wood windows, and 2 fixed non-operational window panels of matching dimensions (See additional items under Administrative Review).

APP # 26.0423 BH 145 Pinckney Street

Proposed Work: Add condenser to balcony.

APP # 26.0408 BH 24 Brimmer Street

Proposed Work: Restore front stoop handrail.

APP # 26.0410BH 160 Mount Vernon Street

Proposed Work: New, redesigned gate at rear.

APP # 26.0394 BH 250 Cambridge Street

Proposed Work: New Signage.

APP # 26.0419 BH 101 Pinckney Street

Proposed Work: Remove rear garden wall and construct a garage using existing curb cut.

Administrative Review/Approval APP # 26.0342 BH 31 Anderson Street: Replace existing, non-historic door and surround with historic design. Application #93.198 BH was originally approved in 1992.

APP # 26.0389 BH 36 Beacon Street: In kind fire escape repairs.

APP # 26.0425 BH 56 Beacon Street: Install curved glass in previously approved curved sash; Replace existing roofing and dormer trim; Replace existing stone lintels and sills; Replace existing skylight/ base in kind; Replace mansard copper siding and gutter; Rebuild two existing chimneys.

APP # 26.0405 BH 95 Beacon Street: Replace three total triple hung windows at the front elevation, second floor of 95 Beacon Street. The existing windows are non-historic. The new proposed sash sets will be triple hung (each with six panes), all wood, true divided light, using clear glass, glazed at the exterior & painted in kind to the existing color: Navajo White semi-gloss. The existing masonry, jambs, wood sills & brick moldings will remain.

APP # 26.0415 BH 96 Beacon Street: Restore front entry in kind.

APP # 26.0372 BH 37 Bowdoin Street: Renew cell antenna installation on headhouse of property. The project was previously approved by the Commission on 9-9-2020.

APP # 26.0401 BH 23 Brimmer Street: Repair an active water leak in the vicinity of the southeast chimney. Repoint masonry in a limited area, caulk joints and flash the top of the chimney. Apply two coats of masonry sealer.

APP # 26.0363 BH 180 Cambridge Street: Cut and point masonry using type o mortar.

APP # 26.0424 BH 52 Chestnut Street: For rear windows; Sashes/lites to be true divided light, using clear glass; with mahogany, mortise and tenon construction. Paint new windows and trimwork to match existing windows and trimwork on home’s back, lower levels (providing one consistent color scheme across all levels) using Benjamin Moore Chelsea Gray HC-168. Front Elevation: Paint front elevation window sashes and trimwork (brick molds, etc.), shutters, front entry door and surround to match existing colors: Windows and trimwork. Benjamin Moore Chelsea Gray HC-168, Front door and shutters: Benjamin Moore Black Forest Green HC-167, Front entry masonry arch: Paint in-kind, Roof and Gutters: Remove existing slate, rubber membrane, flashing and gutters from roof. Install ice & water shield on entire roof. Replace existing gutters with 20oz copper gutters maintaining the same profile and dimensions. Install new North Country Black slate and Carlisle EPDM membrane to match existing roof in-kind. Replace all flashing with copper flashing. Masonry: Re-point front chimney and re-build crown. Re-build rear chimney using existing bricks. Mortar to comply with following specification: 1 Portland / 2 Lime / 7 Sand. (See additional items under Design Review)

APP # 26.0427 BH 28-32 Derne Street: The scope of work includes the following: 1. Replacement of stucco cladding and accessories on the north facade 2. Replacement of existing wood window assemblies on the east and south facades 3. Repointing select areas of brick masonry on the south facade (See Additional Items Under Design Review).

APP # 26.0356 BH 34 Myrtle Street: Replace copper gutter and copper cladding of roof pyramid in kind.

APP # 26.0397 BH 127 Pinckney Street: Replace all the front elevation sash sets. One 6 over 6 on the 4th floor, three total 24 over 1 on the third floor. Five total 6 over 6 on the 2nd floor. Four total 6 over 6 on the first floor and two basement 6 over 6 windows. New Cedar shutters by Beech River Mill on each front elevation window, new shutter pins, tie backs & painted semi-gloss black. There are existing broken shutter pins & a few tie backs left in the existing brick/masonry. All the new sash sets will be true divided light, mahogany, mortise & tenon, double hung, using clear glass, glazed & painted semi-gloss black at the exterior. All existing wood sills, brick moldings & jambs to remain except grade level windows have extensive rot & 2 new mahogany wood sills painted black fabricated to exact same existing specifications as exist. Sealing to be done around existing brick moldings: Dowsil 995 black silicone will be used. All existing broken aluminum storm windows to be removed. All new sash sets will be made in kind except the 3 total 24/1’s to become: 24/6’s at the client/owners request.

APP # 26.0342 BH 86 Revere Street: Install handrail at main entrance.

APP # 26.0396 BH 141 Revere Street: Repair roof balustrades in kind.

APP # 26.0331 BH 15 Temple Street: In kind roof replacement, copper gutter replacement.

APP # 26.0416 BH 34 Temple Street: Restoration work to be completed at side facades; Repointing to be completed using appropriate mortar mix; 1 portland: 2 lime: 7 sand, repairs to be carried out to lintels using Conproco Matrix, window frames to be repaired and then painted in kind using Benjamin Moore products, fire escapes to be scraped/primed and painted with rustoleum paint.

APP # 26.0277 BH 3 Walnut Street: At top floor, unit 5, replace all windows which are non-historic. Windows will be ten 2 over 2 and one, 1 over 1 wood true divided lights with no low-e glass. The spacers in-between the glass will match the color of the exterior window.

APP # 26.0227 BH 8 West Hill Place: Replace all rear facing windows with all wood, double hung, true divided lights with no low-e glass. Window pane configuration will match existing; which are 6 over 6, 4 over 4 and a 16 light picture window.

Staff UpdateS