Healey-Driscoll Administration Awards Over $1.1 Million for Public Safety Initiatives

The Healey-Driscoll Administration announced $1,155,240 in public safety grants through the Commonwealth Project Safe Neighborhood (CPSN) Initiative and the Human Trafficking Enforcement and Training Grant Program. These awards strengthen partnerships between state and local law enforcement, enhance prosecution of violent crime and human trafficking, and expand community-based prevention and intervention services.

For the Commonwealth Project Safe Neighborhood Grant, Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office received $62,500.

For the Human Trafficking Enforcement and Training Grant, Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office received $75,000.

“During a recent series of public safety roundtables across the state, we heard firsthand that when law enforcement, prosecutors, and community organizations work together, we can enhance safety in our communities,” said Governor Maura Healey. “This initiative is proof that investing in collaboration and prevention makes our communities safer and stronger. That’s why we’re continuing to build on this success and expand programs that give people, especially young people, the opportunity to choose a better path.”

“Public safety thrives when law enforcement, community partners, and residents all work together,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “By combining targeted enforcement with robust victim support and community engagement, we’re building safer neighborhoods across the state.”

Launched to focus enforcement in areas where collaboration could have the greatest impact, the CPSN Initiative invests state resources to bring state and local police together in joint operations targeting gang activity, firearm violations, narcotics distribution, and human trafficking. Specialized MSP units, including the Gang Unit, Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, Community Action Teams, Detective Units, and the High-Risk Victim Squad, worked side-by-side with local departments in Boston, Brockton, Fall River, Holyoke, Lawrence, Lynn, Springfield, and other cities facing increased public safety challenges. The program also awards funds to District Attorney’s offices to support prosecutions of violent crime as well as prevention and diversion programming. This year, the program will deliver $949,955 to support these efforts.

Following a comprehensive analysis of the FY25 program, the collaborative enforcement efforts between state and local police, supported by state grant funding, resulted in nearly 500 arrests, the removal of more than 65 illegally possessed firearms, the seizure of nearly 30,000 grams of narcotics, and the recovery of more than $265,000 in suspected illicit proceeds. These measurable outcomes demonstrate the initiative’s progress in reducing violent crime, removing illegal firearms, disrupting drug trafficking networks, and supporting victims of human trafficking.

In addition to enforcement, the CPSN Initiative directs significant resources to District Attorney’s Offices, which are required to dedicate at least 25 percent of their awards to prevention, intervention, and diversion programming. DAs work closely with community-based organizations to provide services such as recovery support, mentorship, youth engagement, and reentry programs. This dual approach ensures that prosecutions of violent offenders are matched with meaningful investments that address the root causes of violence and create safer, healthier pathways for residents.

An additional $205,240 is being awarded through the Human Trafficking Enforcement and Training Grant Program to strengthen prosecutions, enhance trauma-informed services for victims, and expand collaboration among law enforcement and advocacy partners.

This year’s Human Trafficking Enforcement and Training Grant Program utilizes both state funds allocated by the Massachusetts Legislature and federal funds received by the state through the Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program to help prosecutors and their law enforcement and community partners hold violent human traffickers accountable and ensuring that victims of exploitation have access to services.

“Public safety is a shared responsibility, and these grants equip law enforcement with the tools and resources they need to respond to evolving challenges,” said Interim Public Safety and Security Secretary Susan W. Terrey. “By supporting programs that target the root causes of violence and strengthen community partnerships, we are helping Massachusetts communities stay safer and more resilient.”

The Commonwealth Project Safe Neighborhood Initiative and the Human Trafficking Enforcement and Training Grant Program are administered by the Office of Grants and Research (OGR) within the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security (EOPSS).