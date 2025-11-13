Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Be Responsible – Clean up After Your Pet!

We have been noticing more pet waste than ever – just left on the sidewalks without even a bag. This is not acceptable!

How to Properly Dispose of Pet Waste

• Take a plastic bag with you when walking your dog to pick up pet waste. Put the bag into a trash can. Consider taking pet waste bags with you to pick up waste of other dogs left behind.

• Never dispose of pet waste in catch basins. They collect stormwater and carry it directly into public waterways.

• Dog droppings cannot be used as fertilizer.

• Never place pet waste near a tree or in soil because the bacteria in pet waste are potentially harmful.

It’s the Law

The City of Boston has a dog fouling ordinance, Section 16-1.10A of the City Code, also known as the “Pooper Scooper Law”. The law requires that pet owners properly dispose of waste left by their pets. Boston is a beautiful and historic city that is rated “very walkable”. However, we will only stay that way if everyone does their part to keep Boston clean. So put it in a trash barrel, don’t leave it on the sidewalk!

Last Day of Canned Food Drive

The BHCA is collecting canned, unopened and unexpired food for our neighbors in need through ABCD (Action for Boston Community Development) in the North End. Please come leave your canned goods at the BHCA at 74 Joy Street today, Friday, from 9am and 5pm. Many thanks to those who have already given.

Street Repaving

The Department of Public Works will be milling and repaving the following streets next week:

• Joy Street (from Cambridge Street to Beacon Street)

• Revere Street (from Storrow Drive to Irving Street skipping over Charles Street)

• West Cedar Street (from Charles Street to Chestnut Street)

Please note posted no parking signage as applicable on those streets.

Upcoming BHCA Meetings

Architecture Committee – Monday, November 17th , 5:30pm via Zoom

Upcoming BHCA Events

30th Annual Garlands & Greens – Wednesday, November 19th, 6-9pm, Hampshire House (call the office to see if tickets remain)

First Friday Coffee Hour – There will be no Coffee Hour in December.

Holiday Decorating – December 3 on Charles Street, and December 6th and 7th for the rest of the Hill – contact the BHCA if you would like to volunteer!

BHCA Holiday Concert – Thursday, December 11th, 6pm at the Harvard Musical Association

Mark Your Calendars!

Bricks & Bubbles – A Celebration of Preservation; Thursday, March 5, 2026, The Liberty Hotel

For further information on BHCA events and meetings, or to volunteer, please contact the BHCA office at 617-227-1922.