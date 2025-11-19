Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Holiday Decorating Planning Underway!

Some of the 2024 Holiday Decorating

team (left to right) Melanie Bertani, Carole

Gunst, Patricia Tully, Erica Azad, and

Allison Reichert.

It takes many wreaths, bows and You to decorate our 1,100 gas lamps!

Holiday Decorating will happen on December 6th and 7th. If you are available to help, please contact the office at 617-227-1922 to let us know. 74 Joy Street will be home base. It is always a fun way to share some holiday cheer with your community!

We are also planning our famous post-decorating Pizza Party on Sunday, December 7th, at 74 Joy Street. Come by at 5pm to have pizza and beer after many hours of hard work!

Street Repaving

The Department of Public Works will continue milling and repaving the following streets:

• Joy Street (from Cambridge Street to Beacon Street)

• Revere Street (from Storrow Drive to Irving Street skipping over Charles Street)

• West Cedar Street (from Charles Street to Chestnut Street)

Please note posted no parking signage as applicable on those streets.

BHCA Holiday Concert – Thursday, December 11th, 6pm at the Harvard Musical Association

Mark Your Calendars!

Bricks & Bubbles – A Celebration of Preservation; Thursday, March 5, 2026, The Liberty Hotel

For further information on BHCA events and meetings, or to volunteer, please contact the BHCA office at 617-227-1922.