Wu Joins in the Annual Holiday Tree for Boston Cutting Ceremony in Nova Scotia

Special to the Times

Mayor’s office Photos By Paul Bologna

This marks the 54th year of the annual tree donation, celebrating 108 years of friendship between Boston and Nova Scotia. The tradition honors the

people of Boston for their emergency assistance following the devastating 1917 munitions explosion in Halifax Harbor. .

Mayor Michelle Wu takes part

in the cutting of the 45-foot white spruce

Waddie Long, Natural Resources Environmental Technology instructor at Nova Scotia Community College, led the tree cutting on Nov. 12 for the Boston Common’s holiday tree in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia.

Hundreds of community members, as well as local officials, along with Mayor Michelle Wu – the first Mayor of Boston to join the annual ceremony – were on hand for the event, which included an Indigenous tree smudging ritual prior to the cutting of the tree. The 45-foot white spruce was planted 40 years ago by the Feener family who dreamed that it would one day be the ‘Tree for Boston.’

Nova Scotia gifts a tree to the City of Boston each year in recognition of the aid Boston sent north after the deadly Halifax Explosion of 1917. Caused by the collision of two wartime ships — one of which was carrying explosives — the blast killed about 2,000 people, wounded 9,000 others, and leveled a large section of the city.

The tree will be lit at approximately 7:55 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 4, as the City of Boston’s official tree lighting is celebrated on Boston Common from 6 to 8 p.m. The ceremony will be broadcast live on WCVB Channel 5 starting at 7 p.m.

The annual tree lighting on Boston Common is presented by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department and title sponsor, The Province of Nova Scotia. The event is supported by presenting sponsor Amazon, signature sponsor Meet Boston, key sponsors Constellation Power and JetBlue, and media sponsors WCVB Channel 5 and The Boston Globe.