Deborah Jones, Nursing Dean and Chief Integration Officer at University of Texas Medical Branch, Appointed President at MGH Institute of Health Professions

Deborah J. Jones, PhD, MSN, RN, FAAN, Chief Integration Officer, Senior Vice President and School of Nursing Dean for The University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB), has been appointed president of the MGH Institute of Health Professions.

“I am inspired by the IHP’s mission to educate health professionals and researchers who will drive innovation in the delivery of equitable and interprofessional care,” said Jones. “This mission aligns deeply with my own purpose, which is to bring together people, ideas, and systems for the greater good, because the greater good is stronger than any individual part. I am honored to be leading the MGH Institute of Health Professions into its next chapter.”

Jones succeeds President Paula Milone-Nuzzo, who is retiring after eight years of distinguished leadership. The selection of Jones follows a national search that drew a notable pool of candidates from across the health professions and higher education landscape.

“Dr. Jones brings the right combination of experience, insight, and interpersonal skill to lead the Institute into its next chapter,” said MGH Institute Board Chair Jeanette Ives Erickson. “Her commitment to students, faculty, and staff—along with her strong sense of mission and collaborative approach—resonated across our community.”

Dr. Jones joins the Institute—the only degree-granting entity within the Mass General Brigham healthcare system—with an extensive background in academic nursing leadership, interprofessional education, academic–clinical system collaboration, expanding educational programs, and strengthening clinical and community partnerships. Under Jones’ leadership as nursing dean, Bachelor of Science in Nursing graduates from UTMB achieved the highest NCLEX pass rates among large schools in Texas for four consecutive years, faculty retention exceeded 98%, doctoral preparation of faculty increased from 57% to 98%, and the previously unranked research enterprise is now in the top 50% of U.S. nursing schools in NIH funding.

When Jones served as UTMB’s Interim Provost for a year, she had leadership oversight and fiscal accountability for the entire academic enterprise, including more than 4,000 employees, 3,800 students, and a $788 million budget. She advanced strategic initiatives that strengthened financial sustainability, expanded academic programs, improved clinical placement alignment, and enhanced faculty recruitment and retention.

“Dr. Jones has worked within complex health systems and is recognized for her ability to build constructive relationships across clinical, academic, and community organizations,” said David Brown, MD, President of the Academic Medical Centers for Mass General Brigham. “Her background positions her well to strengthen the Institute’s role within Mass General Brigham and support its contributions to workforce development across the system.”

Jones will become the MGH Institute’s seventh president when she begins her role on January 18, 2026. MGH Institute of Health Professions educates the next generation of healthcare leaders with a tested and proven approach—grounded in a commitment to health equity, defined by collaboration, and backed by Mass General Brigham. As the only degree-granting member of this world-class health system, the Institute provides students with access to clinical sites, research opportunities, and mentorship. Founded in 1977 by Massachusetts General Hospital, the MGH Institute counts more than 11,000 alumni who are making an impact in hospitals, clinical sites, and schools all over the country. From day one, students train the way they’ll practice: interprofessionally, in service of better care and better outcomes