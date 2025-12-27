News Briefs

Coming up in January at The West End Museum

The West End Museum is kicking off the new year with four public events in January.

Experience immigration history, learn about an urban renewal project, or sip some wine while painting a vaudeville poster.

The museum’s first event of the year is a lecture by UMass Boston Professor Vincent Cannato. In conjunction with the museum’s latest special exhibit on immigrant voyages to Boston, hear what awaited 19th and 20th century immigrants once they arrived on American shores on Jan. 8.

On Jan. 17, spend your Saturday evening with a glass of wine and a paintbrush while taking a peep at images from Boston’s vintage burlesque scene. Be inspired by vaudeville and burlesque show posters and let the wine flow. This event is 21 +.

Learn how urban renewal affected one small city in Pennsylvania with Lafayette College Professor Andrea Smith’s talk on Jan. 21. Easton, PA’s urban renewal project destroyed an integrated multi-ethnic neighborhood. See how a familiar story played out in an unfamiliar city.

Finally, the museum welcomes back its West End Museum book club. This month’s pick is ‘From Plotzk to Boston,’ a story of one young immigrant’s journey to the United States. On Jan. 27, a discussion on Mary Antin’s memoir will fill your mind. A limited number of paperback copies will be available to participants.

More information and links to purchase tickets can be found on the museum’s website at www.westendmuseum.org/programs.