Neighborhood Roundup

Coming up in January at The West End Museum

The West End Museum is continuing the new year with several public events in January.

On Jan. 17, spend your Saturday evening with a glass of wine and a paintbrush while taking a peep at images from Boston’s vintage burlesque scene. Be inspired by vaudeville and burlesque show posters and let the wine flow. This event is 21 +.

Learn how urban renewal affected one small city in Pennsylvania with Lafayette College Professor Andrea Smith’s talk on Jan. 21. Easton, PA’s urban renewal project destroyed an integrated multi-ethnic neighborhood. See how a familiar story played out in an unfamiliar city.

Finally, the museum welcomes back its West End Museum book club. This month’s pick is ‘From Plotzk to Boston,’ a story of one young immigrant’s journey to the United States. On Jan. 27, a discussion on Mary Antin’s memoir will fill your mind. A limited number of paperback copies will be available to participants.

More information and links to purchase tickets can be found on the museum’s website at www.westendmuseum.org/programs.

January events continue at MGH Blum Center

The Blum Patient and Family Learning Center (Blum Center) at Massachusetts General Hospital is hosting several educational and wellness sessions, which are free and take place at the Blum Center (MGH Main Campus, White 110), including Acupressure, Reiki, and Sound Therapy Healing Event on Tuesday, Jan. 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Understanding Dementia, with a Spotlight on Alzheimer’s Disease on Monday, Jan. 26, from noon to1 p.m.; Clarity & Connection: A Guided Mind–Body Experience for the New Year on Wednesday, Jan. 28, from 5 to 6 p.m.

For more information, call the Blum Center at 617-724-7352.

Come play Mah Jongg at the West End Community Center

Whether you are a beginner or an experienced player, you are invited to join the friendly Mah Jongg group. Instructors will be available to help new players, and everyone is welcome. Come meet new people, socialize, and play the game.

The group meets on the first and third Wednesdays of each month from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the West End Community (within the West End Neighborhood Center), 75 Blossom Court (entrance on Thoreau Path).

To sign up or for more information, email Audrey Tedeman([email protected]) or Sandy Connor([email protected]).