Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Bricks & Bubbles Buzz

The Charles Street Jail, circa 1851.

Our Brick & Bubbles fundraiser at the Liberty Hotel is less than two months away!

Join us on March 5th at the Liberty Hotel for an elegant cocktail party to celebrate historic preservation in our neighborhood, and to raise funds for the BHCA to continue our efforts in community building, civic engagement, and historic preservation.

Thank you to our first corporate sponsors (with more to come!):

Plymouth Rock Assurance Group

Reig & Losordo

Contact the BHCA office if you would like to be a sponsor of this event.

BHCA members will have been sent a direct link to purchase tickets on 1/15.

Tickets will be available online to the general public on 1/22.

The Importance of 311

Boston 311 is a free service that connects you with the City of Boston for non-emergency help and information. Whether you’re reporting a broken streetlight, looking up your trash day, or trying to reach the right department, 311 makes it easier. You can contact the city by calling 3-1-1 or 617-635-4500, using the BOS:311 app to upload photos, or submitting a request online at [email protected]—any time, any day.

Report missing bricks, trash put out incorrectly, broken gas lamps, and contractor parking abuse on the 311 app. Your report assigns a number to the case, and the more reports that come in for that case the quicker the response will be.

It’s up to us to do our part – so use the 311 system whenever you have something to report to the city. Thank you!

Upcoming Meetings & Events

Events Committee – Tuesday, January 20th, 6:30pm via Zoom

Young Friends Social – Teddy’s on the Hill, 7pm at 9 Bowdoin Street

Meet & Greet – Monday, February 2nd, 6:00pm at 75 Chestnut

First Friday Coffee Hour – Friday, February 6th, 8:30am at 74 Joy Street

For further information on BHCA events and meetings, or to volunteer, please contact the BHCA office at 617-227-1922.