Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Bricks & Bubbles Buzz
Our Brick & Bubbles: A Celebration of Preservation fundraiser at the Liberty Hotel is less than five weeks away!
Join us on March 5th at 7pm at the Liberty Hotel for an elegant evening of celebration to highlight historic preservation in our neighborhood, and to raise funds for the BHCA to continue our efforts in community building, civic engagement, and historic preservation. The Liberty Hotel, once the Charles Street Jail, is an amazing example of adaptive reuse and historic preservation and the perfect venue for our celebration.
The evening will include artisan hors d’oeuvres and libations up on the fifth floor catwalk, as well as exciting raffle opportunities.
Tickets are available at bhcivic.org. Capacity is limited, so get yours today!
Thank you to our corporate sponsors (with more to come!):
Archway Sponsors
AAA Northeast
Pauli & Uribe
Beacon Hill Books & Café
Mortar Sponsors
Plymouth Rock Assurance Group
Reig & Losordo
MF Reynolds
Historic Window and Door
Omni Parker House
Mass Convention Center Authority
LDa Architects
Ferree Group
JL Dunn
Egeria
Contact the BHCA office if you would like to be a sponsor of this event.
Upcoming Meetings & Events
Meet & Greet – Monday, February 2nd, 6:00pm at 75 Chestnut
Zoning & Licensing Committee – Wednesday, February 4th, 6pm via Zoom.
First Friday Coffee Hour – Friday, February 6th, 8:30am at 74 Joy Street
Board of Directors – Monday, February 9th, 7pm, 74 Joy Street
For further information on BHCA events and meetings, or to volunteer, please contact the BHCA office at 617-227-1922.