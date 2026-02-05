Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Bricks & Bubbles Buzz…

Our Brick & Bubbles: A Celebration of Preservation fundraiser at the Liberty Hotel is less than four weeks away!

Join us on Thursday, March 5th at 7pm at the Liberty Hotel for an elegant evening of celebration to highlight historic preservation in our neighborhood, and to raise funds for the BHCA to continue our efforts in community building, civic engagement, and historic preservation. The Liberty Hotel, once the Charles Street Jail, is an amazing example of adaptive reuse and historic preservation and the perfect venue for our celebration.

The evening will include artisan hors d’oeuvres and libations up on the fifth-floor catwalk, as well as exciting raffle opportunities.

Tickets are available at bhcivic.org or call the office at 617-227-1922 and we’ll be happy to process your purchase. Capacity is limited, so get your tickets today!

Thank you to our Corporate Sponsors and Supporters (with more to come!):

Archway Sponsors

AAA Northeast

Pauli & Uribe

Beacon Hill Books & Café

Egeria

J.L. Dunn

Mortar Sponsors

Plymouth Rock Assurance Group

Reig & Losordo

MF Reynolds

Historic Window and Door

Omni Parker House

Mass Convention Center Authority

LDa Architects

Ferree Group

Supporters

Charles Street Meeting House

RODE Architects

F.H. Perry

Contact the BHCA office if you would like to be a sponsor of this event.

Upcoming Meetings & Events

First Friday Coffee Hour – TODAY, February 6th, 8:30am at 74 Joy Street

Board of Directors – Monday, February 9th, 7pm, 74 Joy Street

For further information on BHCA events and meetings, or to volunteer, please contact the BHCA office at 617-227-1922.