Neighborhood Roundup

Upcoming events at MGH Blum Center

The Blum Patient and Family Learning Center (Blum Center) at Massachusetts General Hospital is hosting several educational and wellness sessions, which are free and take place at the Blum Center (MGH Main Campus, White 110), including Acupressure, Reiki, and Sound Therapy Healing Event on Tuesday, Feb. 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Understanding Osteoarthritis: Keeping Your Joints Moving on Monday, Feb. 23, from noon to 1 p.m.; What Is Reiki? An Introduction to Energy Awareness and the Human Biofield on Wednesday, Feb. 25, from 5-6 p.m.; and Understanding Palliative Care: Caring for the Person Beyond the Diagnosis on Thursday, Feb. 26, from noon to 1 p.m.

For more information, call the Blum Center at 617-724-7352.

BHCA’s annual fundraiser set for March 5 at The Liberty Hotel

The Beacon Hill Civic Association’s annual fundraiser, ‘Bricks & Bubbles: A Celebration of Preservation,’ is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, at The Liberty Hotel.

Guests will enjoy a high-end champagne and appetizer reception with a raffle component, with all proceeds going to support the BHCA.

To purchase event tickets and learn about sponsorship opportunities, visit: https://bhcivic.charityproud.org/EventRegistration/Index/26021

Come play Mah Jongg at the West End Community Center

Whether you are a beginner or an experienced player, you are invited to join the friendly Mah Jongg group. Instructors will be available to help new players, and everyone is welcome. Come meet new people, socialize, and play the game.

The group meets on the first and third Wednesdays of each month from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the West End Community (within the West End Neighborhood Center), 75 Blossom Court (entrance on Thoreau Path).

To sign up or for more information, email Audrey Tedeman([email protected]) or Sandy Connor([email protected]).