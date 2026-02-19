The Friends of the Charlestown Branch Library Present Two Free Events, Celebrating Irish History

Special to the Times

In anticipation of Saint Patrick’s Day, the Friends of the Charlestown Branch Library will present two free events, celebrating Irish history, literature, and music.

The series begins on Thursday, March 5, at 6:30 p.m. at the Charlestown Branch Library, 179 Main Street, with an illustrated lecture titled “Who Was St. Patrick, and Should Brigid of Kildare Regain Her Saintly Status?” by Professor Richard Kearney, a widely respected philosopher, author, and captivating speaker.

Professor Kearney holds the Charles B. Seelig Chair of Philosophy at Boston College and has previously taught at University College Dublin, the Sorbonne, and the University of Nice. He is the author of 27 books of European philosophy and literature, including novels and poetry. Drawing on themes from his recent novel Salvage, Professor Kearney will humanize and illuminate the historical and spiritual contributions of St. Patrick and St. Brigid. The evening will conclude with a book signing and reception at the library.

The celebration continues on Saturday, March 14, at 7:30 p.m. with a free vocal recital titled “When Irish Eyes Are Smiling,” held at St. John’s Church, 27 Devens Street, Charlestown. The concert will feature acclaimed tenor Joshua Collier, whose voice has been described as “brimming with passion and sensuality.”

Collier made a strong impression on Charlestown audiences in 2023 with his tribute to the legendary Irish tenor John McCormack. This program will include beloved Irish ballads and Tin Pan Alley favorites associated with McCormack, such as “The Wearin’ of the Green,” “Mother Machree,” and “Danny Boy.”

A graduate of the North Carolina School of the Arts (BM) and the New England Conservatory (MM), Collier performs widely in opera, musical theater, oratorio, and symphonic works. He founded Opera Brittenica in 2013 and is currently the founder and Artistic Director of Barn Opera in Brandon, Vermont. He has recently been engaged in an international vocal arts program in Verona. A sample of his work can be heard at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x0fmao-rBjs

These events reflect the Friends of the Charlestown Branch Library’s longstanding commitment to supporting the library and its community. Since 1953, the Friends have funded books, equipment, restoration projects, and enhancements not covered by the city budget. They also sponsor concerts and programs for adults’ and children’s programs and maintain the library’s landscaping.

Community members are encouraged to become a Friend or make a donation at https://www.friendsofcharlestownlib.org/join-donate

Richard M. Kearney; born 1954) is an Irish philosopher and public intellectual specializing in contemporary continental philosophy. He is the Charles Seelig Professor in Philosophy at Boston College and has taught at University College Dublin, the Sorbonne, the University of Nice, and the Australian Catholic University. He is also a member of the Royal Irish Academy. As a public intellectual in Ireland, he was involved in drafting a number of proposals for a Northern Irish peace agreement (1983, 1993, 1995). He is currently international director of the Guestbook Project.

Professor Kearney’s novel “Salvage” is, according to Fanny Howe, “…bursting with intimate contact with plants and sea creatures, who seem to grow from the writer’s pen as the origins of life might do, Salvage is a story about love, faith and the future. In this gem of a book, rooted in ideas Richard Kearney has been developing for decades, the writing is healing. It heralds the recovery of a rich Irish wisdom, something the world needs now more than ever.” One can hear him talk about his previous book, “Touch: Recovering our most vital sense,” here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8J7TlEu8P5o&authuser=0

Kearney studied at Glenstal Abbey under the Benedictines until 1972 and graduated with a B.A. in 1975 from University College Dublin. With fellow students he launched the “Crane Bag” journal. He completed an M.A. at McGill University with Canadian philosopher Charles Taylor in 1976 and held a Masters Travelling Studentship, National University of Ireland, in 1977. He then completed his Ph.D. with Paul Ricœur at University of Paris X: Nanterre. He corresponded with Jean-Paul Sartre, Jacques Derrida and other French philosophers of the era.[citation needed][2] He was also active in the Irish, British, and French media as a host for various television and radio programs on literary and philosophical themes. His work focuses on the philosophy of the narrative imagination, hermeneutics and phenomenology. Notable academic posts include University College of Dublin (1988–2001), The Film School, UCD (1993–2005), the Sorbonne, University of Paris (1995), and Boston College (1999–present).

Brigid of Kildare (c. 451–525) is still revered as one of Ireland’s three patron saints along with Patrick and Columba despite having been removed from the official list by Pope Paul VI in 1969. Known as the patroness of poets, creativity, and learning, she is also associated with healers, blacksmiths, and dairy production. Her feast day, February 1st, corresponds to the ancient Celtic festival of Imbolc.

The patron saint and national apostle of Ireland, Saint Patrick (5th century) bought Christianity and literacy to the Irish people through an appealing and outgoing nature. Born in Roman Britain, he was enslaved in Ireland at age 16 before escaping, only to return as a missionary bishop. Known for using the shamrock to explain the Trinity, he is celebrated on March 17th,.

After training in Italy, John McCormack (1884–1945) gained fame in opera (Covent Garden, Met) before dominating as a concert artist, recording hits like “When Irish Eyes Are Smiling”. His exceptional breath control and enunciation are unsurpassed to this day. A Papal Count and international superstar, he was one of the first major recording artists, his more than 800 recordings sold many millions of discs.