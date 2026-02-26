Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Bricks & Bubbles Buzz – Three Reasons You Want to be a Part of This
1. Because The Best Part of Beacon Hill Is Its People!
Beacon Hill has that rare magic of a small town feel tucked inside a big city.
We are bringing together your neighbors, local businesses, preservation supporters, and friends who simply love our neighborhood. It’s an evening of reconnecting, making new friends, and celebrating the community that makes Beacon Hill feel like home.
2. Because What We Protect Today Shapes Tomorrow
Every ticket supports the mission and work of the Beacon Hill Civic Association.
Your support helps us:
• Preserve the historic character of our streets and homes
• Advocate for thoughtful and appropriate development
• Maintain the historic fabric that makes this neighborhood special
3. Because Preservation Looks Even Better in Person
There is no better backdrop for a celebration of preservation than our venue, the beautiful The Liberty Hotel.
A stunning example of historic preservation done right, the former Charles Street Jail was transformed into the Liberty Hotel, one of Boston’s most iconic spaces. It’s proof that history and modern life can coexist beautifully when we care enough to protect what came before us.
Bricks & Bubbles isn’t just a party. It’s an investment in the future of Beacon Hill. See you there!
We’d like to thank all of our sponsors and raffle item donors. Without them, this event would not be possible.
Upcoming Meetings & Events
Meet & Greet – Monday, March 2nd, 6pm; 75 Chestnut
Zoning & Licensing Committee – Wednesday, March 4th, 6pm; via Zoom
Board of Directors – Monday, March 9th, 7pm at 74 Joy Street
Traffic & Parking – Thursday, March 12th, 6pm via Zoom
For further information on BHCA events and meetings, or to volunteer, please contact the BHCA office at 617-227-1922.