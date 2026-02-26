Neighborhood Roundup

Nichols House Museum to offer upcoming tours

The 1804 Nichols House Museum at 55 Mount Vernon St. was home to an early 20th-century family of artists and activists, along with their domestic staff. The house was preserved as a museum by Rose Standish Nichols, a pioneering woman landscape architect. It is furnished with an original collection, including works by the sculptor Augustus Saint-Gaudens, as well as furniture and textiles handcrafted by Rose and her sister Margaret. Tours are offered on Thursday through Saturday at 10 and 11 a.m., and noon; on Sundays at 11 a.m., noon, and 1 p.m.

For more information, tickets, and to register, visit: nicholshousemuseum.org

Upcoming events at MGH Blum Center

The Blum Patient and Family Learning Center (Blum Center) at Massachusetts General Hospital is hosting several educational and wellness sessions, which are free and take place at the Blum Center (MGH Main Campus, White 110), including Preparing for Your Medical Appointments on Wednesday, March 11, from 4-5 p.m.; Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia Caregiver Education Series: Building Foundations of Caregiving on Thursday, March 12, from noon to 1 p.m.; Aging and Skin Health: Supporting Healthy Skin Over Time on Monday, March 23, from 2-3 p.m.; Loneliness and Health: How Social Connections Impact Our Well-Being on Tuesday, March 24, from noon to 1 p.m.; and Managing Your Medicines with Confidence on Wednesday, March 25, from 4-5 p.m.

For more information, call the Blum Center at 617-724-7352.

BHCA’s annual fundraiser set for March 5 at The Liberty Hotel

The Beacon Hill Civic Association’s annual fundraiser, ‘Bricks & Bubbles: A Celebration of Preservation,’ is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, at The Liberty Hotel.

To purchase event tickets and learn about sponsorship opportunities, visit: https://bhcivic.charityproud.org/EventRegistration/Index/26021

WECA meeting set for March 12 at West End Neighborhood Center

The next meeting of the West End Civic Association (WECA) takes place on Thursday, March 12, at 6 p.m. in the West End Neighborhood Center on Thoreau Path

The guest will be Kairos Shen, Chief of Planning for the City of Boston. All West End residents are welcome to attend.

Come play Mah Jongg at the West End Community Center

Whether you are a beginner or an experienced player, you are invited to join the friendly Mah Jongg group. Instructors will be available to help new players, and everyone is welcome. Come meet new people, socialize, and play the game.

The group meets on the first and third Wednesdays of each month from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the West End Community (within the West End Neighborhood Center), 75 Blossom Court (entrance on Thoreau Path).

To sign up or for more information, email Audrey Tedeman([email protected]) or Sandy Connor([email protected]).

Monthly lecture at MGH Russell Museum

The Paul S. Russell, MD Museum of Medical History and Innovation at Massachusetts General Hospital invites you to its next walking tours and hybrid lecture. “Public Health and the Courage to Lead” will be presented by Robbie Goldstein, MD, Commissioner, Massachusetts Department of Public Health, on Tuesday, March 10, from 6-7 p.m., in person at 2 North Grove St., or on Zoom.

The history of public health in Massachusetts is a story of innovations. Leaders in this new arena emerged early during the Revolutionary War and advanced significantly over the next 250 years. Join Commissioner Goldstein as he examines the trajectory of public health, research and treatment developments, as well as the state of public health across the country today.

To register for this free event (either in person or virtually), go to https://mghmuseumpublichealth.eventbrite.com. A Zoom link will be sent to all attendees closer to the event through your Eventbrite registration.

You can watch our previous museum lectures going back more than a decade at: https://www.russellmuseum.org/lecture-archives-1.

For more information about the museum and our upcoming events, visit https://www.russellmuseum.org.

Boston Ward 5 Democratic Caucus set for May 30 in Worcester

On Saturday, March 14, beginning at 9 a.m., the Boston Ward 5 Democratic Committee will host the 2026 Boston Ward 5 Democratic Party Caucus (“Caucus”) to elect delegates and alternates for the 2026 Massachusetts Democratic Convention—which will be held on Saturday, May 30, at the DCU Center in Worcester.

The Caucus will take place at the Old South Church, 645 Boylston St., in Copley Square. Persons wishing to attend the Caucus may arrive beginning at 9am. This event is open to the public. However, only those persons who reside in Ward 5 and have previously registered to vote as Democrats, or are 16 years of age by Feb. 19, and have pre-registered to vote as Democrats, will be eligible to sign in to the Caucus and be permitted to vote and/or be elected as delegates, or alternates, during the Caucus.

Ward 5 includes Beacon Hill, Back Bay, Bay Village, Fenway and parts of Chinatown and the South End. You can check your voter registration status (and whether you live in Ward 5) at: www.sec.state.ma.us/VoterRegistrationSearch/MyVoterRegStatus.aspx.