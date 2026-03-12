Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Undecorating March 14 and 15

Are you ready to take the wreaths down? We are!!

We will gather on Saturday, March 14th to begin the undecorating and will continue on Sunday if needed. Mr. Tom Kershaw will kindly host the Volunteer Brunch, which will take place at the Hampshire House on Sunday, March 15th from 10am to 12pm. This brunch is open to all our decorating and undecorating volunteers.

Things to remember:

• Ladders will be available at Charles Street Hardware. If you have one of your own, please use it to make the job go faster!

• Wreaths must be bagged in black contractor bags (the BHCA will be down at Charles Street Hardware with a supply). Once full, tie the top of the bag with one of the red bows, and leave it on the nearest street corner so that DPW will not confuse this with residential trash.

• Please take this opportunity to remove any wires, tape, outdated permits, trash, and anything else that has been left behind by others.

• A sign-up form will be included in the BHCA eblast; please sign up there or call the office if you are available to help.

• Many hands make light work – so let’s get out there and clean up!

A Successful Celebration at Bricks & Bubbles!

Last Thursday, over 170 guests enjoyed the dramatic atmosphere of the Liberty Hotel on the fifth-floor catwalk while celebrating preservation on Beacon Hill. With the different raffle and silent auction items, and the sell-out crowd, the BHCA exceeded its financial goals.

Upcoming Meetings & Events

Traffic & Parking – Thursday, March 12th, 6pm via Zoom

Architecture Committee – Monday, March 16th, 5:30pm via Zoom

Events Committee – Tuesday, March 24th, 6pm

First Friday Coffee Hour – Friday, April 3rd, 8:30-9:30am

For further information on BHCA events and meetings, or to volunteer, please contact the BHCA office at 617-227-1922.