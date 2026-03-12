Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Undecorating March 14 and 15
Are you ready to take the wreaths down? We are!!
We will gather on Saturday, March 14th to begin the undecorating and will continue on Sunday if needed. Mr. Tom Kershaw will kindly host the Volunteer Brunch, which will take place at the Hampshire House on Sunday, March 15th from 10am to 12pm. This brunch is open to all our decorating and undecorating volunteers.
Things to remember:
• Ladders will be available at Charles Street Hardware. If you have one of your own, please use it to make the job go faster!
• Wreaths must be bagged in black contractor bags (the BHCA will be down at Charles Street Hardware with a supply). Once full, tie the top of the bag with one of the red bows, and leave it on the nearest street corner so that DPW will not confuse this with residential trash.
• Please take this opportunity to remove any wires, tape, outdated permits, trash, and anything else that has been left behind by others.
• A sign-up form will be included in the BHCA eblast; please sign up there or call the office if you are available to help.
• Many hands make light work – so let’s get out there and clean up!
A Successful Celebration at Bricks & Bubbles!
Last Thursday, over 170 guests enjoyed the dramatic atmosphere of the Liberty Hotel on the fifth-floor catwalk while celebrating preservation on Beacon Hill. With the different raffle and silent auction items, and the sell-out crowd, the BHCA exceeded its financial goals. Thank you to all who attended, and all who supported this event including:
AAA Northeast
Beacon Hill Books & Café
Dunkin’
Egeria
J.L. Dunn
Pauli & Uribe Architects
Ferre Group
Eastern Bank
Historic Window & Door Corp.
LDa Architecture & Interiors
Massachusetts Convention Center Authority
Related Beal
M.F. Reynolds, Inc.
Omni Parker House
Plymouth Rock Assurance Group
Reig + Losordo Boston Real Estate Group
Charles Street Meeting House
Columbus & Over Group
Connaughton Construction
F.H. Perry Builders
RODE Architects
Willie’s
ZURiTO
Colby Davis
East Coast Ivy
E.R. Butler
Market Square Jewelers
Persona Fine Jewelry
Boston Athenaeum
Boston Preservation Alliance
Cobblestones
Lyric Stage Theater
Mooo….Beacon Hill
Salon Mario Russo
The Liberty Hotel
The Whitney Hotel
Yard-Aid
Chatham Bars Inn
Beacon Hill Athletic Clubs
Red Sox Community Relations
Calista West
Bluvista
Hyannisport Club
Charles River Boat Company
1928 Rowes Wharf
Liz Roache
Wequassett Resort and Golf Club
Upcoming Meetings & Events
Traffic & Parking – Thursday, March 12th, 6pm via Zoom
Architecture Committee – Monday, March 16th, 5:30pm via Zoom
Events Committee – Tuesday, March 24th, 6pm
First Friday Coffee Hour – Friday, April 3rd, 8:30-9:30am
For further information on BHCA events and meetings, or to volunteer, please contact the BHCA office at 617-227-1922.