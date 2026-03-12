Neighborhood Roundup

ZenaRose selected to receive $50,000 Small Business Growth Grant from city

ZenaRose was recently selected to receive a $50,000 Small Business Growth Grant from the City of Boston.

“This investment will be directed toward infrastructure, equipment upgrades, and operational systems – strengthening the foundation that supports both our team and every client experience,” an email from Marina Melnikova, owner of the luxury salon to patrons read in part.

“As a woman-owned, immigrant-founded business, being backed at this level by the City of Boston is both meaningful and motivating. We remain committed to building thoughtfully, leading intentionally, and continuing to raise the bar for luxury salon culture in Boston,” added Melnikova.

ZenaRose opened in 2014 at 45-49 River St.

Nichols House Museum to offer upcoming programming

Nichols House Museum, located at 55 Mount Vernon St., will offer ‘Honest, Neat, & Capable: Staff Stories from 55 Mt Vernon Street’ on

Wednesday, March 18, at 5:30 p.m.

On this special tour of the museum, experience the Nichols House from the domestic staff’s perspective and visit a few areas of the building not usually on view.

Also, celebrate Women’s History Month with the Nichols House Tours on Thursday through Saturday at 10 and 11a.m., and noon; and on Sundays at 11 a.m., noon, and 1 p.m.

Meet the fascinating women of the Nichols House, including the Nichols sisters– artists and activists at the turn of the 20th century– as well as domestic staff members and local artists. Preserved as a museum by Rose Standish Nichols, a pioneering woman landscape architect, the home is furnished with an original collection, including furniture and textiles handcrafted by Rose and her sister Margaret.

The museum will also offer a virtual program, ‘A Beautiful Friendship: Augustus Saint-Gaudens and Daniel Chester French’ on Wednesday, April 8, at 6 p.m.

Explore the multi-layered friendship between sculptors Augustus Saint-Gaudens and Daniel Chester French in a virtual presentation by Dana Pilson, Curatorial Researcher and Collections Coordinator at Chesterwood, the home of Daniel Chester French.

For more information, visit nicholshousemuseum.org.

Coming up at the West End Museum

The West End Museum will be offering its first walking tours of the season on Thursday, March 19, at 5:30 p.m., and on Sunday, March 22, at 11 a.m.

In celebration of Women’s History Month, both Women of the West End Walking Tours will illuminate the rich history of women in the neighborhood.

And on Thursday, March 26, Boston-themed Trivia is back by popular demand at The Pennyweight Hotel. Flex your local knowledge, enjoy great food, tasty drinks, and have lots of fun. Sign up with a team or join one on the spot. The winning team will receive a prize from the museum.

More information and links to purchase tickets can be found online at: www.westendmuseum.org/programs

Upcoming events at MGH Blum Center

The Blum Patient and Family Learning Center (Blum Center) at Massachusetts General Hospital is hosting several educational and wellness sessions, which are free and take place at the Blum Center (MGH Main Campus, White 110), including Aging and Skin Health: Supporting Healthy Skin Over Time on Monday, March 23, from 2-3 p.m.; Loneliness and Health: How Social Connections Impact Our Well-Being on Tuesday, March 24, from noon to 1 p.m.; and Managing Your Medicines with Confidence on Wednesday, March 25, from 4-5 p.m.

For more information, call the Blum Center at 617-724-7352.

Boston Ward 5 Democratic Caucus set for May 30 in Worcester

On Saturday, March 14, beginning at 9 a.m., the Boston Ward 5 Democratic Committee will host the 2026 Boston Ward 5 Democratic Party Caucus (“Caucus”) to elect delegates and alternates for the 2026 Massachusetts Democratic Convention—which will be held on Saturday, May 30, at the DCU Center in Worcester.

The Caucus will take place at the Old South Church, 645 Boylston St. in Copley Square. Persons wishing to attend the Caucus may arrive beginning at 9 a.m. This event is open to the public. However, only those persons who reside in Ward 5 and have previously registered to vote as Democrats, or are 16 years of age by Feb. 19, and have pre-registered to vote as Democrats, will be eligible to sign in to the Caucus and be permitted to vote and/or be elected as delegates, or alternates, during the Caucus.

Ward 5 includes Beacon Hill, Back Bay, Bay Village, Fenway and parts of Chinatown and the South End. You can check your voter registration status (and whether you live in Ward 5) at: www.sec.state.ma.us/VoterRegistrationSearch/MyVoterRegStatus.aspx.

Randall Goosby with Zhu Wang in concert April 12 at Gardner Museum

The Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum welcomes Randall Goosby with Zhu Wang in concert on Sunday, April 12, from 1:30-3 p.m. at Calderwood Hall, located at 25 Evans Way.

Virtuoso violinist Randall Goosby returns to the Gardner Museum with pianist Zhu Wang for an intimate recital of epic music. Two major sonatas bookend the program: Debussy’s elusive and gorgeous sonata is paired with Beethoven’s sunny F major essay in the form. The concert also includes Southland Sketches by Harry Burleigh, who was key in forging a quintessential American musical language, modifying the gorgeous modal inflections of spirituals with the chromatic ambiguities of Wagner’s harmony. Romance by Boston’s Amy Beach, the best of the Second New England School of composers, gorgeously drinks from a similar Wagnerian well. Dvorak’s Four Romantic Pieces provide a bridge between these worlds, showing how Romanticism and folk traditions can be seamlessly interwoven.

Tickets each cost $50-85 (tickets for students and children age 5-17 are $20 each; senior tickets cost $45 each).

https://www.gardnermuseum.org/calendar/randall-goosby-with-zhu-wang

Nichols House Museum offering tours

The 1804 Nichols House Museum at 55 Mount Vernon St. was home to an early 20th-century family of artists and activists, along with their domestic staff. The house was preserved as a museum by Rose Standish Nichols, a pioneering woman landscape architect. It is furnished with an original collection, including works by the sculptor Augustus Saint-Gaudens, as well as furniture and textiles handcrafted by Rose and her sister Margaret. Tours are offered on Thursday through Saturday at 10 and 11 a.m., and noon; on Sundays at 11 a.m., noon, and 1 p.m.

For more information, tickets, and to register, visit: nicholshousemuseum.org

Come play Mah Jongg at the West End Community Center

Whether you are a beginner or an experienced player, you are invited to join the friendly Mah Jongg group. Instructors will be available to help new players, and everyone is welcome. Come meet new people, socialize, and play the game.

The group meets on the first and third Wednesdays of each month from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the West End Community (within the West End Neighborhood Center), 75 Blossom Court (entrance on Thoreau Path).

To sign up or for more information, email Audrey Tedeman([email protected]) or Sandy Connor([email protected]).