Beacon Hill Civic Association Hold Bricks & Bubbles Event

The Beacon Hill Civic Association (BHCA) held Bricks & Bubbles: A Celebration of Preservation, on March 5 along the fifth story catwalk of The Liberty Hotel. The elegant fundraiser in the Beacon Hill landmark, formerly the Charles Street Jail (1851-1900), included live jazz entertainment, raffle opportunities, and a silent auction.

“This was a different, fun event. We saw a lot of new faces,” said BHCA Executive Director Patricia Tully, who gratefully acknowledged sponsors and supporters. “The Beacon Hill Civic Association is quite involved in preserving the historic nature of our neighborhood. This [The Liberty Hotel] is a perfect example of historic preservation adaptive reuse. We thought it was the perfect place to hold this.”