75 Chestnut opens patio for sixth season of outdoor dining

Neighbors, friends, and patrons of 75 Chestnut restaurant gathered on Friday, May 1, to celebrate the opening of the sixth patio season.

Proprietor Tom Kershaw and President and CEO of the Hampshire House Corporation Markus Ripperger addressed the group of nearly 60 guests enjoying beer and wine to toast the occasion.

“The pandemic gave us a lot of things we did not like, however, one of those things we are eternally grateful for is the way we grew closer as a neighborhood and a community through things like outdoor dining,” said Ripperger

Kershaw addressed the group of patrons reminiscing about the first time he came to the Beacon Hill neighborhood in the 1960s, he was invited to brunch in one of the townhomes across the street. He thought the neighborhood a great place to call home and not too long after did just that by purchasing the 84 Beacon St. townhome in 1969, which is home to The Hampshire House and Cheers.

75 Chestnut proprietor Tom Kershaw, surrounded by revelers and staff, cuts the ribbon on the patio, ushering in another season of outdoor dining at the longstanding restaurant.

75 Chestnut restaurant opened in 1997 (later purchasing the condo unit it occupies in 2020) and will celebrate its 30th anniversary next year – the team is excited for what is to come. If Friday’s patio party is any indication, 2027 will be filled with many jovial festivities.

Before leading the party out to the street level patio to cut the ribbon, Ripperger referenced a building permit from 1917 for the property that stated “‘no horse or mule shall be stabled on the second or any higher floor of any building….’ “I checked before you all arrived and there are no horses or mules. We’ve come quite a long way since then.”

District 8 City Councilor Sharon Durkan presented an official resolution to mark the evening and recognize the efforts of the 75 Chestnut ownership and team for their support of the community.

“We know how important this patio is,” she emphasized.

And restaurant patrons and Beacon Hill residents Ryan and Mei-Ling agree.

“Our wonderful neighbors at 75 Chestnut have created a comfortable, casual space for community and conviviality,” they said. “This is truly a place where everybody knows your name.”