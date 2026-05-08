Upstairs Downstairs hosts their seventh annual Derby Day

On Saturday, May 2, Upstairs Downstairs hosted its popular, seventh annual Kentucky Derby event.

From noon to 4 p.m., on the sunniest of days excitement ensued as store friends, old and new, came to place their bets and win prizes.

festive table setup, including the ‘Neck and Neck’ horse race game, is seen on Derby Day at Upstairs Downstairs

Once again, ‘nom de plume’ Biff Hawkins was on hand to welcome all and to oversee the activities.

The 1940s retro ‘Neck and Neck’ horse race game was open to all. The four tin horses, Dipsy, Doodle, Pasta and Fazooli, came from the paddock without incident and lined up at the starting gate. Everyone who played the game and picked a horse to win, place, show or fall down exhausted were still awarded a prize.

This year everyone received a rare large English shiny copper penny – some going back to the reign of Queen Victoria.

A Derby Day hat.

Race winners were then able to select from a wide variety of Derby hats to wear for a souvenir photo shoot. They had a lot to choose from – fedoras, chapeaus, sun hats with pearls, bonnets with ribbons upon them, and even a pith helmet! It was a wonderful and fun day for all.

Laura Cousineau, the shop’s owner, as well as the ‘race commissioner,’ said, “It’s important for us to have events and activities like this, art receptions and book signings as a way to thank our valued customers in as many ways we can for we are forever grateful for their loyalty and support.”