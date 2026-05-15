Comprehensive immigration bill ‘PROTECT Act’ passes in the Senate, with equal protection and due process initiatives filed by Senator Edwards

Senator Lydia Edwards joined her colleagues in the Massachusetts Senate to pass An Act Promoting Rule of Law, Oversight, Trust, and Equal Constitutional Treatment — the PROTECT Act (S.3072) — landmark legislation designed to safeguard and support immigrant communities across the Commonwealth.

The PROTECT Act reaffirms Massachusetts’ commitment to being a safer, more just, and welcoming place for all. At a time when heightened federal immigration enforcement has fueled fear and division, this legislation ensures that residents can access courthouses without intimidation—so they may participate in legal proceedings, assert their rights, and seek justice.

The Act would enact several protective measures – from enhancing privacy legislation to strengthening law enforcement protections – including:

• Guarding residents from civil rights violations.

• Enhancing protections at sensitive locations, such as schools, hospitals, houses of worship, childcare centers, and state courthouses.

• Prohibiting new 287(g) agreements.

• Permitting pre-arrangement of guardianship.

• Prohibiting state and municipal participation in immigration enforcement.

• Preserving authority to investigate and prosecute crime.

• Supporting victims of crimes.

• Protecting public employees from baseless federal probes.

• Blocking unauthorized deployment of other state’ National Guards in Massachusetts.

Also embedded in the PROTECT Act are several initiatives filed by Senator Edwards centering due process and ensuring efforts to support immigrants and immigrant communities continue including:

Protecting courthouses by expanding the definition of a “courthouse” to include not just the building itself, but also the surrounding area, which may cover nearby walkways, driveways, alleys, sidewalks, parking areas, and any connected paths.

Establishing a statewide immigration commission to study and address immigration issues in Massachusetts. The commission would include members appointed by state officials, legal organizations, and advocacy groups, and would be co-chaired by appointees from legislative leadership.

“I’m proud to advance stronger protections for immigrants in Massachusetts—neighbors who are too often underrepresented, yet essential to the strength and vitality of our Commonwealth,” said Senator Edwards. Immigrants are foundational to our economy, powering industries across the state and sustaining the businesses and services that benefit all of us. I want to thank Senate President Spilka, Chairman Rodrigues, and my fellow Black and Latino Caucus members for moving this forward with urgency and purpose.”

“This work has been years in the making, and it will not stop here.”

To read the PROTECT Act, visit https://malegislature.gov/Bills/194/S3072 .