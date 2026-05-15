The Beacon Hill Architectural Commission will hold its next monthly public hearing on Thursday, May 21, at 5 p.m.

ATTENTION: This hearing will only be held virtually and NOT in person. You can participate in this hearing by going to our Zoom Hearing or calling 1-646-828-7666 and entering meeting id # 165 310 4532. You can also submit written comments or questions to [email protected].

The public can offer testimony.

Discussion Topics

Ratification of April 16, 2026 Public Hearing Minutes

Violation Review Hearing

APP # 26.0854 BH 106 Cambridge Street

Proposed Work: Ratification of unapproved store signage.

APP # 26.0937 BH 88 Mount Vernon Street

Proposed Work: Ratification of unapproved intercom system.

Design Review Hearing

APP # 26.0933 BH 24 Brimmer Street

Proposed Work: Installation of new cast-iron railings at garden and front entry.

APP # 26.0865 BH 250 Cambridge Street

Proposed Work: New awnings for storefront.

APP # 26.0822 BH 48 Temple Street

Proposed Work: Replace rear ell cladding.

APP # 26.0636 BH 155-159 Charles Street

Proposed Work: Demolition of existing structure and construction of new building.

Administrative Review/Approval

APP # 26.0747 BH 107 Charles Street: At front facade, level three, replace two, 6 over 6, non-original wood windows with 6 over 6, all wood, no low-e glass, true divided light, curved sash windows with spacer bars that match the color of the window sash. At front facade level four replace three non-historic, wood, 1 over 1 windows with three, 1 over 1, wood, windows with no low-e glass. At the rear elevation, level three, replace three, non-historic, 6 over 6 windows with 6 over 6, true divided light, wood windows with no low-e glass. At rear elevation, level four replace one stationary, non-original wood window and replace with one stationary 16 light wood window with true divided lights with no low-e glass. Remove one, 6 over 6, non-original wood window and replace with one, 6 over 6, wood window with true divided lights and no low-e glass. Each window will have a spacer bar that matches the color of the window sash. Remove two non-historic, 4 over 4, wood windows and replace with two, 4 over 4, wood windows with true divided lights and no low-e glass. Each window will have a spacer bar that matches the color of the window sash.

APP # 26.0862 BH 53 Chestnut Street: Repaint existing front door, exterior window trim and shutters in kind.

APP # 26.0805 BH 64 Chestnut Street: Replace all windows on property, which are non-historic, with all wood, true divided light windows, with no low-e glass and spacer bars that match the color of the window frame. Each window will maintain its existing window pane configuration and style.

APP # 26.0843 BH 9 Louisburg Square: At dormer level, change manufacturer of previously approved windows. Windows will be all wood, true divided lights with no low-e glass. All other details of the windows will remain the same.

APP # 26.0861 BH 43 Mount Vernon Street: Replace all non-historic, eleven sash sets at penthouse: all dormers on top floor. There are two arched top windows on Mount Vernon Street. Six arched top windows on Joy Street and one (Joy), two (rear elevation) flat 2 over 2 windows. The existing jambs, wood sills, exterior decorative millwork and copper will remain, replace the sash sets in kind only. The arch will be templated to each dormer at top sash. The new windows will be wood, with a 13/16” interior profile width muntin, 3/16” exterior wood stem and glazed. All new sash sets will be double hung, true divided light and painted in kind “custom beige” semi-gloss at the exterior. Use clear glass.

APP # 26.0844 BH 85 Mount Vernon Street: Full exterior painting of all exterior trim windows and doors. Paint to match using Ben Moore HC-79 in soft gloss, and HC-83 in soft gloss. Removal repair(In mahogany) and painting of the exterior shutter. Paint to match with Ben Moore HC-187 in soft gloss. Painting of all fencing and iron work in satin black to match. Cleaning of exterior masonry with D/2 Biological Solution.

APP # 26.0736 BH 130 Mount Vernon Street: Repair/repaint failing exterior wood trim elements at the dormers in kind. Repair/replace running and vertical trim. Repair other facade facade trim in kind. Spot repair cedar sidewall shingles in kind. Repair/restore doors and hardware in kind. Restore basement windows at the sidewalk level of River Street In kind. All restored and new work will be painted with Benjamin Moore products to match existing color and sheen. Restore fire escapes and security grills in kind. Repair roofing in kind. Any new slate, should it be required, will match existing (North Country Unfading Black) as will the copper (20 oz red copper). Patch repair stucco panels to match existing as needed.

APP # 26.0824 BH 99.5 Myrtle Street: Repoint front/side facade in kind using historic type O mortar and tooling.

APP # 26.0800 BH 77 Pinckey Street: At front facade, level two, replace three, non-original, 12 over 12, wood windows with 12 over 12, wood, true divided light windows with no-low e glass and spacer bars that match the color of the window sash. At level three, replace two, 6 over 6, wood windows with two, 6 over 6, wood, true divided lights with no low-e glass.

APP # 26.0936 BH 95 Tremont Street: Conserve twenty five gravestones in front of section C and clean and reset all of the gravestones in this part.

APP # 26.0935 BH 119 Tremont Street: Repair exterior trim of church in kind.

APP # 26.0877 BH 2 West Cedar Street: Repair first floor window in kind.

APP # 26.0836 BH 76 West Cedar Street: At side elevation, level two replace three, 2 over 2 windows with three, 2 over 2, true divided light, wood windows with no low-e glass.

Staff Updates