Gallery Duckling Day Returns by Special to the Times • May 15, 2026 • 0 Comments Photos by Derek Kouyoumjian Legoland presented a giant duckling constructed with Legos for families to take selfies with. Children enjoy the Lego building stations provided by Legoland. Legoland presented a giant duckling constructed with Legos for families to take selfies with. The audience enjoys a Lion Dance performance by Woo Ching White Crane Kung Fu. Boston City Councilor Sharon Durkan presents a Citation to The Learning Project Elementary School. Liza Meyer uses a duck-billed kazoo to make some quacking and have some fun. Emily Laiva and Brooklyn play tennis tetherball. The Henderson Family Arielle Chernin with her “Ducklings” Regan, Emerson, and Marlowe, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu with her daughter Mira, and Friends Of The Public Garden President Liza Meyer. Boston-based entertainer Jenny The Juggler does her thing. Mellllow with her human Kevin Lisa, Julia, and Jacob show off the Lego Ducklings they made. The Duckling Day Parade is under way from Parkman Bandstand through Boston Common. The Bahie Family The Harvard University Marching Band provided fitting music for a duckling parade. Maureen O’Hara and Jackson The Duckling Parade crosses Charles Street from Boston Common to The Public Garden. The job guiding this many “Ducklings” that Colin and Jonathan Krygowski preform would make Officer McClosky proud. Melissa Krygowski officiates the flow of the Parade with her baton. The Duckling Day Parade was fun for all. The Duckling Day Parade was fun for all. Woo Ching White Crane Kung Fu Lion Dancers match in the Duckling Day Parade. Children wait to get a picture with the giant duckling that led them in the parade with one getting more curious than the rest. Duckling fans get pictures with the giant duckling. Members of the Urban Nutcracker got into the duckling spirit. Olivia enjoys the Duckling sculpture in the Public Garden.