Neighborhood Roundup

Upcoming sessions sponsored by MGH’s Blum Center

The Blum Patient and Family Learning Center (Blum Center) at Massachusetts General Hospital is hosting a few in-person educational and wellness sessions at the Blum Center (MGH Main Campus, White 110), including Sound Therapy, Reiki, and Acupressure Open House Healing Event, (with the second date) on Tuesday, May 26, from 3:30-5:30 p.m.; Stroke Prevention Education for Patients, Families, and Caregivers on Wednesday, May 27, from noon to 1 p.m.; From Sprains to Gout: Making Sense of Joint Pain on Wednesday, May 27, from 4-5 p.m.; and Well-Being Series: The Heart–Mind Connection: Emotion, Intuition, and Coherence on Thursday, May 28, from noon to 1 p.m.

All sessions are free. For more information, call the Blum Center at 617-724-7352.

Watercolor Painting Workshop series returns to city parks

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department has announced the return of its popular ParkARTS Summer Watercolor Painting Workshop series, including stops at Christopher Columbus Park in the North End on Sunday, May 31; the Public Garden on Sunday, June 7; and the James P. Kelleher Rose Garden in the Back Bay Fens on Saturday, June 13.

All classes are held from 10 a.m. to noon, weather permitting, for these free workshops offered as part of Boston Parks’ 2026 ParkARTS program, which brings arts and cultural programming to parks across the city.

Open to Boston residents ages 9 and up, the Watercolor Painting Workshops welcome artists of all skill levels to create their own green space-inspired masterpieces. Materials and instruction will be provided by a local instructor. Pre-registration is required. For more information, visit boston.gov/watercolor-workshops.

Nadav Farewell Concert set for May 28 at Boston Synagogue

A Nadav Farewell Concert is set for Thursday, May 28, at 7 p.m. at The Boston Synagogue, located at 55 Martha Road.

Nadav Brenner (born 2000) is a Boston-based guitarist, composer, and singer-songwriter. With an extensive jazz education and some Israeli chutzpah, Nadav doesn’t shy away from any music that catches his ears. He is currently engaged in indie folk, Klezmer, contemporary classical music, modern jazz, and improvised music.

Register for the event online at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1987433372718?aff=oddtdtcreator

Boston Synagogue’s Jewish Family Open House and BBQ set for June 14

Come meet other Jewish parents and children and explore the vibrant Jewish culture in Downtown Boston at The Boston Synagogue’s Jewish Family Open House and BBQ on Sunday, June 14, at 11 a.m. at 55 Martha Road.

Discover The Boston Synagogue’s rich community while learning about its Hebrew School, family events, holiday celebrations, Music for Tots, and student-led Family Shabbats.

Beacon Ensemble’s Beacon New Music Festival Volume II coming June 5-7

Beacon Ensemble’s Beacon New Music Festival Volume II is coming June 5 to 7.

Opening night of the festival with Mink Duo is set for Friday, June 5, at 7 p.m. at Beacon Hill Friends House, located at 6 Chestnut St. on Beacon Hill.

Night two of the festival follows with Reflections Duo on Saturday, June 6, at 7 p.m., again at Beacon Hill Friends House.

The finale performance of the festival features event host, Beacon Ensemble, on Sunday, June 7, at 7 p.m. at Church of the Covenant, located at 67 Newbury St. in the Back Bay.

Visit https://www.beaconensemble.org/beacon-new-music-2026festival for more information on the festival.

Forum for State Senate candidates set for June 9 at Berklee

The Boston Wards 4 and 5 Democratic Committees will sponsor a forum with the candidates running for State Senate seats for the 1st Suffolk and the Suffolk and Middlesex Districts on Tuesday, June 9 at the Berklee College of Music, which will be a double-header with candidates for the two State Senate races speaking from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and then from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. The order will be announced prior to the event.

Confirmed candidates to date include Sen. Nick Collins, Latoya Gayle, Sen. Will Brownsberger, and Daniel Lander.

Reserve your spot for the forum online at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ma-state-senate-forum-1st-suffolk-and-suffolk-middlesex-districts-tickets-1988775461943

Nichols House Museum offering tours

The 1804 Nichols House Museum at 55 Mount Vernon St. was home to an early 20th-century family of artists and activists, along with their domestic staff. The house was preserved as a museum by Rose Standish Nichols, a pioneering woman landscape architect. It is furnished with an original collection, including works by the sculptor Augustus Saint-Gaudens, as well as furniture and textiles handcrafted by Rose and her sister Margaret. Tours are offered on Thursday through Saturday at 10 and 11 a.m., and noon; on Sundays at 11 a.m., noon, and 1 p.m.

For more information, tickets, and to register, visit: nicholshousemuseum.org

Come play Mah Jongg at the West End Community Center

Whether you are a beginner or an experienced player, you are invited to join the friendly Mah Jongg group. Instructors will be available to help new players, and everyone is welcome. Come meet new people, socialize, and play the game.

The group meets on the first and third Wednesdays of each month from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the West End Community (within the West End Neighborhood Center), 75 Blossom Court (entrance on Thoreau Path).

To sign up or for more information, email Audrey Tedeman([email protected]) or Sandy Connor([email protected]).