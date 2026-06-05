Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

First Friday Coffee Hour

TODAY Friday, June 5th, 8:30am, 74 Joy Street – a representative from the MBTA will join us.

Board of Directors – Monday, June 8th, 7pm

Summer Evening at Otis House – Thursday, June 11th, 6-8pm SOLD OUT

Architecture Committee – Monday, June 15th, 5:30pm via Zoom

Zoning & Licensing Committee – Wednesday, July 1st, 6pm via Zoom

​Save the Date for these BHCA Events:

Dinner Under the Stars – Saturday, September 26th

BHCA Fall HillFest – Sunday, September 27th

Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website www.bhcivic.org or call the office (617-227-1922) for more information on any of these meetings or events.

Beacon Hill Civic Association 2026 Annual Appeal

The Beacon Hill Civic Association is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to community building, civic engagement, and historic preservation on Beacon Hill. We are here for you to answer your questions and respond to your concerns. Your donations to the Annual Appeal ensure that we can continue this work to preserve and enhance our historic neighborhood.

Please respond to our 2026 Annual Appeal by donating at bhcivic.org, or by check to 74 Joy Street, Boston MA 02114. Thank you!

Contractor Parking

The Beacon Hill Civic Association has an agreement with the Boston Transportation Department that all renewals of contractor parking applications are looked at by the BHCA before BTD will renew them. While the BHCA is the only neighborhood group in Boston that has this consideration, the power it gives us is limited. We can contact the contractor when a neighbor complains that they are beyond their allotted parking spots (2), or that they are working out of hours (7am – 4pm).

But the city does not have limits as to how long a project can take or limits as to how many projects can happen on one street. Please reach out to Councilor Sharon Durkan’s office with comments on these important issues at [email protected].

A Reminder about Public Trash Bins

Please remember all public trash bins are for small trash (coffee cups) or recycling small items (newspapers or other recyclables), and that it is illegal ($1,000 fine) to dispose of household trash in any public trash bin. How is this enforced? City employees can find the name and address of the offender in the trash and will mail them a violation ticket. Let’s all work together to keep our streets and sidewalks clean and free of trash and litter by using these trash bins appropriately.