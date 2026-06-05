Wu cuts ribbon on restored Copley Square Park at Neighborhood Coffee Hour

Mayor Michelle Wu joined elected and city officials and other stakeholders to cut the ribbon the newly renovated Copley Square Park on Wednesday, May 27, during her annual Neighborhood Coffee Hour for the Back Bay and Beacon Hill

​“Situated between the Copley Library and Trinity Church as well as the home to events such as First Night, the Boston Marathon and the Copley Farmers Market — Copley Square is a treasured part of our city,” said Mayor Wu. “The restoration of the park has enhanced the park’s beloved features while creating more green space, increasing the tree canopy and accessibility for all. I’m grateful for all the community members who shared their feedback to help shape the upgrades to better serve our residents who use the park every day.”

The comprehensive $18.9 million renovation project, which was funded through the city’s five-year Capital Plan, provide fully ADA-accessible pathways, reconstructed sidewalks, shaded seating areas, and an expanded tree canopy, all supported by pervious paving designed for long-term sustainability.

The rejuvenated Copley Square Park fountain comes alive.

Mayor Wu noted that in addition to existing trees, an additional 30 trees have been newly planted in the park, which also now offers three times as much seating as before the restoration.

The Raised Grove and redesigned plaza now offer inviting, event-ready spaces with improved sightlines to the Boston Public Library and Trinity Church. With enhanced access to Dartmouth Street and improved utilities, the park is better equipped to host major events, from First Night and the Boston Marathon to the Copley Square Farmers Market.

“Our parks are a key tool in making Boston more resilient to climate change,” said Brian Swett, Chief Climate Officer. “These upgrades, made in partnership with our community partners, will help manage stormwater flooding in Back Bay and provide shade on Boston’s hottest days. I am thrilled to see how the reconstruction makes this space more welcoming for our residents and visitors alike.

The redesign of Copley Square Park reflects years of public input and a clear mandate to create a space that serves everyday users, as well as major events.

Beginning in 2020, the Boston Parks and Recreation Department led a comprehensive engagement process including three public meetings, a widely shared park-user survey, and ongoing collaboration with a steering committee that included the Friends of Copley Square, the Neighborhood Association of the Back Bay, ArtsBoston, and the Back Bay Business Improvement District.

“We are so thrilled that Copley Square’s transformation is complete, bringing new opportunities, rejuvenated gathering space and future events to the Back Bay,” said Meg Mainzer-Cohen, president and executive director of the Back Bay Association.