Boston Common Frog Pond spray pool opens June 23 

Mayor Michelle Wu, Chief Climate Officer Brian Swett, Commissioner of Boston Parks and Recreation Diana Fernandez Bibeau, and The Skating Club of Boston are pleased to welcome children and their caregivers to kick off the 2026 summer wading season as the Boston Common Frog Pond spray pool reopens on Tuesday, June 23.

The wading pool opening is made possible by presenting sponsors H.P. Hood LLC and the New England Dairy Council. The event will include an exciting celebration at 11 a.m. followed by the opening of the spray pool.

“We are excited to welcome children and families to the Frog Pond to kick off an action-packed summer in the parks,” said Diana Fernandez Bibeau, Commissioner of Parks and Recreation and Deputy Chief of Open Space. “The Frog Pond is one of our most beloved spaces, bringing people of all ages together in the heart of Boston Common to cool off and enjoy the outdoors. The reopening marks the official start to summer in Boston and the launch of our summer ParkARTS season, offering free arts and cultural programming in parks throughout every neighborhood. We hope you’ll join us to celebrate on Tuesday, June 23rd!”

In addition to activities from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., attendees can enjoy tasty treats and a visit from official mascot Frog Pond Freddie. Sample local farm fresh milk from the New England Dairy Council and frozen treats from H.P. Hood LLC. Try our instrument ‘petting zoo’ courtesy of the Boston Music Project and visit the team from IMPACT Melanoma for summer sun safety tips. Additional support provided by Bank of America.

Offering giveaways and activities will be the Laboratories of Cognitive Neuroscience at Boston Children’s Hospital, the University of Massachusetts Early Minds Labs, Allied Global Marketing, Astound, The Basics Boston, and more. Also on site will be the Boston Public Library, the Boston Public Health Commission, Friends of the Public Garden, Boston Fire Department, and the Boston Water and Sewer Commission’s popular water truck.

A year-round recreational facility, the Frog Pond offers ice skating in the winter, a spray pool and supervised wading for youth in the summer, and the Carousel from spring through fall. Information on additional activities offered at the Frog Pond can be found by visiting www.bostonfrogpond.com.

The Frog Pond spray pool is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Labor Day. The facility is managed by The Skating Club of Boston and staffed by youth workers from the Boston Youth Fund. For further information, please call the Frog Pond at (617) 635-2120.

For more information visit www.boston.gov/frogpond.To stay up to date with news, events, and improvements in Boston parks visit boston.gov/parks, call (617) 635-4505, join our email list, and follow our social channels at @parks.boston.gov on Bluesky and @bostonparksdept on Facebook and Instagram.