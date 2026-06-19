Juneteenth is more significant than ever

Juneteenth, which has been a national holiday since 2021, marks the day when the Union Army entered the city of Galveston on June 19, 1865, and formally freed those who still were being enslaved in Texas.

As the Union Army advanced through the South in the final months of the Civil War, Confederate slave-owners in states such as Louisiana, Mississippi, and Arkansas forced tens of thousands of slaves to go to Texas, which was the only Southern state where the Union Army had not taken full control during the Civil War.

Until Major General Gordon Granger issued his order on June 19, more than 250,000 enslaved individuals in Texas had been unaware that they were free men, even though the Emancipation Proclamation had been issued more than two years earlier (on January 1, 1863) and the South had surrendered on April 9, 1865.

Juneteenth celebrations began as early as the following year and expanded over the decades across the country. However, they remained largely local celebrations until President Joe Biden signed into law the official observance of Juneteenth as a federal holiday.

Juneteenth serves to remind us of our nation’s tragic past and of the hope for a better future, as often expressed by Dr. Martin Luther King: “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.”

However, that arc has reversed course in the past few months. The U.S. Supreme Court’s recent evisceration of the 1965 Voting Rights Act (which had created Black-majority voting districts to ensure persons of color would be represented in Congress in the South), has turned back the clock, allowing for gross gerrymandering of Congressional districts that will largely eliminate Black representation.

In addition, many states, especially Texas, have enacted laws that have criminalized traditional voter registration efforts that sought to bring Blacks and Latinos into the political process. These new laws, which have resulted in the arrests of voting-rights activists, have cast a pall of fear that are significantly reducing Black and Latino voter registration in Southern states.

It is not an exaggeration to say that, thanks to the U.S. Supreme Court and Republican-dominated state legislatures in the Southern states, a 21st century version of Jim Crow (the term used for the post-Civil War laws that marginalized former slaves in the political process) is on the rise in the South.

So as we celebrate Juneteenth, let us resolve to restore the broken arc of the moral universe in order to ensure the full participation in our democracy by every American.

A grudging congratulations to the New York Knicks

As lifelong Boston sports fans, our sports loyalties can be summed up this way: A love of everything Boston, and a loathing of everything New York.

Even if our Boston teams are having a so-so season or are eliminated from the playoffs, we still have a team to root for: Whoever is playing a New York team.

Over the years, we’ve delighted in the follies and failures of the Jets and the Mets, and rooted for the Dodgers in their World Series battles with the Yankees.

There is a German word for our admitted pathology: Schadenfreude, which means taking pleasure in the misery of others.

However, even diehard New York sports-haters such as ourselves felt the joy of the NBA championship won by the New York Knicks this past weekend. The elation expressed by the Knicks’ long-suffering fans was contagious.

So even we, whose detestation for everything New York-related is in our DNA, feel compelled to offer a grudging, “Congratulations,” to the Knicks and their fans (for this year only).