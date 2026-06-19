Neighborhood Roundup 6-19-26

Boston Groundwater Trust to offer June 20 walking tour of Flat of the Hill

The Boston Groundwater Trust will offer a free walking tour of the Flat of Beacon Hill on Saturday June 20, from 11 a.m. to noon. The meeting location is the Starbucks on the corner of Beacon and Charles streets at 65-66 Beacon St.

The tour will be led by Christian Simonelli, the Trust’s executive director, who will talk about the critically important work of the Trust looking out for the Flat of Beacon Hill and other neighborhoods throughout the city, ensuring that groundwater is maintained at safe levels so wood piles supporting historic buildings in these neighborhoods won’t rot and cause structural damage or failure.

R.S.V.P. for this event via email to Christian Simonelli at [email protected].

WECA to hold Recycling Drive on June 19-20

Don’t toss it, donate it!

Doing a spring clean-out? Pack up your gently used clothing, footwear and textiles in plastic bags and working household treasures in a box, not weighing more than 35 pounds, and donate to the West End Civic Association Recycling Drive on Friday, June 19, from 4-6 p.m., and on Saturday, June 20 ,from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The collection site is the West End Neighborhood Center, 75 Blossom Court, on Thoreau Path.

June programming at The West End Museum continues

On June 19 at 5 p.m., The West End Museum’s Scotland Versus Morocco Watch Party will take place at The Pennyweight Hotel. This event is hosted by founder of Boston Sports Tours, Kathryn Harris. Enjoy delicious food and drink while taking part in Boston’s World Cup festivities. The bar opens at 5 p.m., the game starts at 6 p.m., and Kathryn Harris will be filling commercial breaks with local sports trivia and other fun facts!

On June 20 at 11 a.m., former West End Museum curator Duane Lucia’s Bulfinch Triangle Walking Tour is back by popular demand. Enjoy the beautiful June weather and learn all about the curious and storied streets of The Bulfinch Triangle during this 1.5 hour event. The tour begins at The West End Museum.

On June 26 at 6:30 p.m., WEM is partnering with Dorchester Brewing to throw Queer History West End Pride Party. This free party celebrates Boston’s Queer past and present as part of the museum’s special exhibition, ‘Queer History West End.’ Support a fantastic local brewery, learn about local Queer history, and have tons of fun. WEM extends its thanks to generous host, Dorchester Brewing, exhibition collaborator Queer History Boston, and exclusive sponsors Massachusetts 250th and Massachusetts LGBT Chamber of Commerce.

More information and links to purchase tickets can be found online at: www.westendmuseum.org/programs

Boston Children’s School summer and school-year rolling admissions

The Boston Children’s School is currently accepting students, ages 3-8, for both this summer and the 2026-’27 academic year. The Summer Fun Program runs from July 7 through Aug. 14, with field trips, weekly themed activities, daily trips to the pool at the Clubs at Charles River Park, and much more.

Visit website www.bostonchildrensschool.org to learn more, or call 617-367-6239 or email [email protected] to discuss enrollment for the summer and/or fall.

Summer Party at the West End Branch Library

Attend a summer-themed celebration Thursday, June 25, from 4-6 p.m. at the West End Branch of the Boston Public Library at 151 Cambridge St.

There will be snacks, crafts, library-themed games, and fun for all ages. All are welcome to attend this event.

Regarding questions or concerns, contact Wesley Fiorentino at [email protected].

Upcoming session sponsored by MGH’s Blum Center

The Blum Patient and Family Learning Center (Blum Center) at Massachusetts General Hospital is hosting a few in-person educational and wellness sessions at the Blum Center (MGH Main Campus, White 110), including Gentle Flow Yoga on Thursday, June 25, from 3:30-4:15 p.m.; and Mindfulness Through Art, which has been rescheduled to Monday, June 29, from 5-6 p.m.

This session is free. For more information, call the Blum Center at 617-724-7352.

Boston Synagogue welcomes Not Your Bubbe’s Book Club on June 29

The Boston Synagogue will host Not Your Bubbe’s Book Club, led by Richelle Gewertz, on Monday, June 29, at 7 p.m. at 55 Martha Road.

The book for discussion will be ‘Rules For Ghosting, by Shelly Jay Shore This isn’t just a ghost story—it’s a deeply felt exploration of queer healing and identity. The novel follows Ezra Friedman, a trans Jewish man working in his family’s funeral home, who must navigate a “gift” for seeing spirits while managing a complicated crush on a handsome local volunteer.

Register on Eventbrite at:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/not-your-bubbe-book-club-discussion-of-rules-for-ghosting-tickets-1983618915574?aff=oddtdtcreator

Nichols House Museum offering tours

The 1804 Nichols House Museum at 55 Mount Vernon St. was home to an early 20th-century family of artists and activists, along with their domestic staff. The house was preserved as a museum by Rose Standish Nichols, a pioneering woman landscape architect. It is furnished with an original collection, including works by the sculptor Augustus Saint-Gaudens, as well as furniture and textiles handcrafted by Rose and her sister Margaret. Tours are offered on Thursday through Saturday at 10 and 11 a.m., and noon; on Sundays at 11 a.m., noon, and 1 p.m.

For more information, tickets, and to register, visit: nicholshousemuseum.org

Come play Mah Jongg at the West End Community Center

Whether you are a beginner or an experienced player, you are invited to join the friendly Mah Jongg group. Instructors will be available to help new players, and everyone is welcome. Come meet new people, socialize, and play the game.

The group meets on the first and third Wednesdays of each month from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the West End Community (within the West End Neighborhood Center), 75 Blossom Court (entrance on Thoreau Path).

To sign up or for more information, email Audrey Tedeman([email protected]) or Sandy Connor([email protected]).