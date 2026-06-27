Neighborhood Roundup

Queer History West End Pride Party June 26

On June 26 at 6:30 p.m., The West End Museum is partnering with Dorchester Brewing to throw Queer History West End Pride Party at Dorchester Brewing, located at 1250 Massachusetts Ave.

This free party celebrates Boston’s Queer past and present as part of the museum’s special exhibition, ‘Queer History West End.’ Support a fantastic local brewery, learn about local Queer history, and have tons of fun. WEM extends its thanks to generous host, Dorchester Brewing, exhibition collaborator Queer History Boston, and exclusive sponsors Massachusetts 250th and Massachusetts LGBT Chamber of Commerce.

More information and links to purchase tickets can be found online at: www.westendmuseum.org/programs

Ice Cream Social Event set for June 30 at Phillips Street Play Area

Due to inclement weather on the originally scheduled date, the Friends of the Phillips Street Play Area’s Ice Cream Social Event has been rescheduled for Tuesday, June 30, at 6 p.m. at the play area at 21 – 23 Phillips St.

The event will have free ice cream treats from JP Licks and features fun games to celebrate the beginning of summer. The Friends group will also then be planting new Native Wildflower Garden to help attract butterflies and hummingbirds to the park.

Rebecca Mac String Band in concert July 1 at The Boston Synagogue

The Boston Synagogue’s BackRoom presents Rebecca Mac String Band, offering a fusion of Eastern European folk and klezmer music, on Wednesday, July 1, at 7 p.m. at The Boston Synagogue at 55 Martha Road.

Rebecca Mac String Band celebrates the debut release of their highly anticipated album, ‘Night Bird.’ Led by the visionary Boston-based violinist Rebecca Mac (of the award-winning klezmer ensemble Mamaliga), this ensemble is one of the most electrifying new groups on the klezmer scene today. In ‘Night Bird,’ Rebecca explores the deep connections between her Ashkenazi Jewish heritage and the traditional folk music of Eastern Europe, creating a sound that is simultaneously haunting, joyful, and whimsical.

Register for this concert via Eventbrite at:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1990422895461?aff=oddtdtcreator

Boston Children’s School summer and school-year rolling admissions

The Boston Children’s School is currently accepting students, ages 3-8, for both this summer and the 2026-’27 academic year. The Summer Fun Program runs from July 7 through Aug. 14, with field trips, weekly themed activities, daily trips to the pool at the Clubs at Charles River Park, and much more.

Visit website www.bostonchildrensschool.org to learn more, or call 617-367-6239 or email [email protected] to discuss enrollment for the summer and/or fall.

Upcoming session sponsored by MGH’s Blum Center

The Blum Patient and Family Learning Center (Blum Center) at Massachusetts General Hospital is hosting a few in-person educational and wellness sessions at the Blum Center (MGH Main Campus, White 110), including Mindfulness Through Art, which has been rescheduled to Monday, June 29, from 5-6 p.m.

This session is free. For more information, call the Blum Center at 617-724-7352.

Boston Synagogue welcomes Not Your Bubbe’s Book Club on June 29

The Boston Synagogue will host Not Your Bubbe’s Book Club, led by Richelle Gewertz, on Monday, June 29, at 7 p.m. at 55 Martha Road.

The book for discussion will be ‘Rules For Ghosting, by Shelly Jay Shore This isn’t just a ghost story—it’s a deeply felt exploration of queer healing and identity. The novel follows Ezra Friedman, a trans Jewish man working in his family’s funeral home, who must navigate a “gift” for seeing spirits while managing a complicated crush on a handsome local volunteer.

Register on Eventbrite at:

www.eventbrite.com/e/not-your-bubbe-book-club-discussion-of-rules-for-ghosting-tickets

WECA meeting set for July 9 at West End Neighborhood Center

The next meeting of the West End Civic Association (WECA) will be Thursday, July 9, from 6-7:30 p.m., in the West End Neighborhood Center on Thoreau Path.

This meeting will be a mid-year update, report on active projects and outlook for the balance of 2026. All West End residents are welcome.

Nichols House Museum offering tours

The 1804 Nichols House Museum at 55 Mount Vernon St. was home to an early 20th-century family of artists and activists, along with their domestic staff. The house was preserved as a museum by Rose Standish Nichols, a pioneering woman landscape architect. It is furnished with an original collection, including works by the sculptor Augustus Saint-Gaudens, as well as furniture and textiles handcrafted by Rose and her sister Margaret. Tours are offered on Thursday through Saturday at 10 and 11 a.m., and noon; on Sundays at 11 a.m., noon, and 1 p.m.

For more information, tickets, and to register, visit: nicholshousemuseum.org

Come play Mah Jongg at the West End Community Center

Whether you are a beginner or an experienced player, you are invited to join the friendly Mah Jongg group. Instructors will be available to help new players, and everyone is welcome. Come meet new people, socialize, and play the game.

The group meets on the first and third Wednesdays of each month from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the West End Community (within the West End Neighborhood Center), 75 Blossom Court (entrance on Thoreau Path). To sign up or for more information, email Audrey