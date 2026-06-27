Wu and Commissioner Cox Announce Pilot Allowing Boston’s Licensed Taxis to Accept Rides through Uber and Lyft

Special to the Times

To support Boston’s taxi drivers and expand choice for passengers, the City and the Boston Police Department announced a one-year pilot that will, for the first time, allow licensed Boston taxis to accept trip requests generated through TNC apps like Uber and Lyft. The pilot will allow e-hailing apps for licensed taxis, including Curb and ARRO, to interface directly with TNC apps and enable trips to be served by taxis. Such rides will be offered to passengers with the same upfront fare structure offered by Uber and Lyft, rather than using the regulated fare structure for taxis set by the Hackney Division of the Boston Police Department. The goal of the pilot is to give Boston passengers more options to hail a taxi and to allow Boston’s licensed taxis to participate directly in meeting the demand for trips generated through Uber and Lyft.

“This pilot will help Boston’s taxi industry participate fully in meeting demand, improve earnings for drivers, reduce wait times and improve the experience of drivers and the riding public,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “We’re thankful for the collaboration and advocacy from our taxicab drivers to introduce this new transportation service, and excited to support the people who keep our city moving.”

The Boston Police Department operates the Hackney Carriage Unit, which regulates all taxis in the City. “We are pleased to work with the taxi industry, Mayor Wu and our City partners on this pilot to potentially expand opportunities for taxi drivers and choices for passengers,” said Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox.

During the one-year pilot, the City, participating e-hail applications and taxi drivers will evaluate changes in demand for taxis and feedback from passengers. The City expects that the pilot will allow taxi drivers to access a significantly larger number of trips than most currently serve, by enabling them to service some of the demand generated through TNC companies. The pilot requires that participating e-hail companies exclude airport trips and allow the Hackney Division to set additional exclusions for special events. Taxis hailed on the street or requested directly through taxi-specific apps will continue to charge customers based on the City’s regulated meter fares.

“Boston taxi drivers are hardworking small business owners, including many immigrants, and this City pilot will help them better support their families and our local communities,” said Boston City Councilor Ruthzee Louijeune, who has advocated for the pilot alongside the taxi drivers. “I thank our taxi drivers for their advocacy and Mayor Wu and Commissioner Cox for helping deliver on this important update to support our local drivers, give riders more choice, and respond to major changes in the industry.”

“This change is a major boost for taxi drivers in Boston and the passengers we serve,” said Balwinder Gill, a Boston Taxi Network board member and a 25-year owner/operator of a Boston taxi cab. “We thank the City for partnering with taxi drivers to help our small businesses and deliver a better service for all Bostonians.”

“Curb is thrilled to partner with the City to expand Curb Flow and deliver even better taxi services for Boston,” said Dorel Tamam, Vice President of the Mobile Business Unit at Curb. “Following continued success across several leading markets, this pilot represents an exciting opportunity to benefit drivers, riders, and the city’s broader mobility ecosystem. We are deeply grateful to Mayor Michelle Wu, Commissioner Michael Cox, City Councilor Ruthzee Louijeune, and their teams. We look forward to showing what Curb Flow can do for Boston.”

“ARRO welcomes the City of Boston and Boston Hackney’s decision to modernize the city’s taxi regulations. These updates open new earning opportunities for Boston’s taxi drivers by expanding access to ride share demand,” said Ron Sherman, CEO of CMT Group and ARRO.