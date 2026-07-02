Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

BHCA 2026 Annual Appeal

The Beacon Hill Civic Association is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to community building, civic engagement, and historic preservation on Beacon Hill. We are here for you to answer your questions and respond to your concerns. Your donations to the Annual Appeal ensure that we can continue this work to preserve and enhance our historic neighborhood.

Please respond to our 2026 Annual Appeal by donating at bhcivic.org, or by check to 74 Joy Street, Boston MA 02114, or by clicking on this QR code. Thank you!

Upcoming BHCA Meetings and Events:

Board of Directors – Monday, July 13, 7:00pm, via Zoom

Save the Date for these BHCA Events:

Dinner Under the Stars – Saturday, September 26th

BHCA Fall HillFest – Sunday, September 27th Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website www.bhcivic.org or call the office (617-227-1922) for more information on any of these meetings or events