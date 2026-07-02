Parking Restrictions in Effect for July 4 Celebration on Esplanade

Special to The Times

Parking restrictions are now in place through Sunday, July 5, to accommodate the July Fourth celebration event on the Esplanade per the City of Boston.

Road closure should be anticipated, with Boston Police closing Beacon Street from Arlington Street to Hereford Street, usually around 7 p.m. Charles Street also closes for the dispersal, and the closure is from Charles Circle to Boylston Street.

Parking restrictions will be in effect through Sunday on the following streets: Beacon Street on the north side (even side), from David G. Mugar Way to the dual head meter in front of 120 Beacon St.; and Stuart Street on the north side (odd side, Transportation Building side), the last four metered parking spaces next to the MBTA Bus Stop, and several locations at the Charles Street South end

Parking restrictions will be in effect from Friday through Sunday on the following streets: Stuart Street on the north side (odd side, Transportation Building side), from Tremont Street to Charles Street South, unless otherwise posted.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Friday and Saturday on the following streets: Arlington Street on both sides, from Beacon Street to Commonwealth Avenue; Berkeley Street on both sides, from Marlborough Street to Back Street; Clarendon Street on both sides, from Marlborough Street to Back Street; Dartmouth Street on both sides, from Marlborough Street to Back Street; Exeter Street on both sides, from Marlborough Street to Back Street; Beacon Street on both sides, from Charles Street to Dartmouth Street, unless already posted; Back Street on both sides, from Dartmouth Street to David G. Mugar Way; Chestnut Street on both sides, from David G Mugar Way to Brimmer Street; Mount Vernon Street on both sides, from David G. Mugar Way to Brimmer Street; Pinckney Street on both sides, from David G. Mugar Way to Brimmer Street; and Revere Street on both sides, from David G. Mugar Way to Charles Street.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Saturday on the following streets: Arlington Street on both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to St. James Avenue; Berkeley Street on both sides, from Marlborough Street to Boylston Street; Clarendon Street on both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Marlborough Street; Dartmouth Street on both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Marlborough Street; Exeter Street on both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Marlborough Street; Fairfield Street on both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Back Street; Gloucester Street on both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Back Street; Hereford Street on both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Back Street; Massachusetts Avenue on both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Back Street; Beacon Street on both sides, from Dartmouth Street to Charlesgate East; and Boylston Street on both sides, from Berkeley Street to Arlington Street.