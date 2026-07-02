Neighborhood Roundup

Boston Children’s School summer and school-year rolling admissions

The Boston Children’s School is currently accepting students, ages 3-8, for both this summer and the 2026-’27 academic year. The Summer Fun Program runs from July 7 through Aug. 14, with field trips, weekly themed activities, daily trips to the pool at the Clubs at Charles River Park, and much more.

Visit website www.bostonchildrensschool.org to learn more, or call 617-367-6239 or email [email protected] to discuss enrollment for the summer and/or fall.

WECA meeting set for July 9 at West End Neighborhood Center

The next meeting of the West End Civic Association (WECA) will be Thursday, July 9, from 6-7:30 p.m., in the West End Neighborhood Center on Thoreau Path.

This meeting will be a mid-year update, report on active projects and outlook for the balance of 2026. All West End residents are welcome.

Nichols House Museum offering tours

The 1804 Nichols House Museum at 55 Mount Vernon St. was home to an early 20th-century family of artists and activists, along with their domestic staff. The house was preserved as a museum by Rose Standish Nichols, a pioneering woman landscape architect. It is furnished with an original collection, including works by the sculptor Augustus Saint-Gaudens, as well as furniture and textiles handcrafted by Rose and her sister Margaret. Tours are offered on Thursday through Saturday at 10 and 11 a.m., and noon; on Sundays at 11 a.m., noon, and 1 p.m.

For more information, tickets, and to register, visit: nicholshousemuseum.org

Come play Mah Jongg at the West End Community Center

Whether you are a beginner or an experienced player, you are invited to join the friendly Mah Jongg group. Instructors will be available to help new players, and everyone is welcome. Come meet new people, socialize, and play the game.

The group meets on the first and third Wednesdays of each month from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the West End Community (within the West End Neighborhood Center), 75 Blossom Court (entrance on Thoreau Path).

To sign up or for more information, email Audrey Tedeman([email protected]) or Sandy Connor([email protected]).