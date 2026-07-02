West End Museum Offers July Programming

Special to the Times

The West End Museum, located at 50 Staniford St., Suite 7 (on Lomasney Way), is kicking off its summer programming with a bang! We will be hosting five different events, including a film screening, walking tour, a second watch party, and more.

On July 8th at 6 p.m., the museum will offer ‘Lost & Found: Historic Boston in Postcards,’ Author Talk with Kathy Alpert. At this time, Alpert returns to the museum to discuss her newest work, ‘Lost & Found: Historic Boston in Postcards.’ This book features more than 200 hand-selected vintage postcards from Alpert’s personal collection that provide a visual journey through the historic buildings, parks, and neighborhoods of Boston in the 1900s.

Alpert will take attendees from the old West End to Copley Square demonstrating how postcards – once dismissed as trivial – document cityscapes in a way no other media can.

Books will be available for purchase at this event.

On July 9 at 4 p.m., the museum presents a Quarter Final Watch Party at The Pennyweight Hotel at 155 Portland St. All ages are welcome, and snacks and drinks will be available for purchase. The bar opens at 3:30 p.m., and the game begins at 4 p.m.

On July 10 at 6 p.m., the museum presents ‘Boston and the Declaration of Independence: 1776 Musical & Lecture.’

Want to celebrate our nation’s 250th without the crazy Fourth of July crowds? Come to the museum for a screening of the musical, ‘1776,’ which will be preceded by a mini-lecture on the Bostonians who signed the Declaration of Independence.

Learn about the lives of Samuel Adams, John Adams, Robert Treat Paine, Elbridge Gerry, and John Hancock while discussing the impact of their actions and signatures throughout the past two and a half centuries. See what it took to declare independence and how the ideals shaping our democracy have lingered, not quite fulfilled, since its inception in Boston’s West End and beyond.

On July 19 at 1 p.m., the museum presents ‘Displaced and Descendant West Enders Reunion.’ Remember and celebrate “The greatest neighborhood this side of heaven” with friends, family, and neighbors.

Beginning in 1958 the diverse working-class neighborhood of The West End was destroyed through urban renewal projects. Once a year, WEM hosts a gathering for those displaced or otherwise impacted by this tragedy and their descendants.

On July 23 at 6 p.m., and on July 26 at 11 a.m., the museum will offer its Queer History West End Walking Tour.

Get outside and learn about the queer history of our neighborhood through a walking tour offered at two separate times as part of WEM’s current special exhibition Queer History West End.

Attendees will explore the history of the LGBTQ+ community in the West End, primarily around the North Slope neighborhood, old Scollay Square, and Charles Street.

Beginning in the late 19th century, this neighborhood was a hub for Queer Bostonians. Encounter the sites of historic speakeasies, raids, Boston marriages, the early publication of queer literature, activism, famous gay bars, and AIDS epidemic protests. This tour will focus on queer faces and places in the West End while exploring how one small neighborhood made queer history.

The museum extends its gratitude to exclusive sponsors: MA250 and the Massachusetts LGBT Chamber of Commerce. This exhibition was made in partnership with Queer History Boston.

More information and links to purchase tickets can be found online at: www.westendmuseum.org/programs