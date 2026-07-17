53rd Festival Betances in Boston’s South End

On Saturday, July 18, Festival Betances, New England’s longest-running Latino cultural festival, returns for its 53rd year, at Plaza Betances, 100 West Dedham Street, Boston, bringing thousands of residents, families, artists, and visitors together for a free, full-day celebration of Puerto Rican culture, music, food, art, and community. Hosted by Inquilinos Boricuas en Acción (IBA), this year’s theme, “Boricua Legacy: Shaping America’s Story,” honors the contributions of Puerto Rican communities to Boston and the nation as part of the America 250 commemoration. The festival will feature a community parade through Villa Victoria, live musical performances, cultural demonstrations, local vendors, food, art activations, and family-friendly programming throughout the day.

Headlining this year’s festival is internationally acclaimed salsa orchestra Luisito Ayala y La Puerto Rican Power, joined by Brenda K. Starr, Fabián Torres, and Liberty Vibes, the U.S. Army Reserve’s premier salsa ensemble.

The 2026 festival also marks a milestone moment as the first Festival Betances following the opening of La CASA: The Center for Arts, Self-Determination and Activism, the largest Latino cultural center and community hub in New England. Festivalgoers will also have the opportunity to experience an exhibition inside La CASA, further connecting the celebration to IBA’s new home for Latino arts, culture, and community storytelling.

As part of Boston’s Everyone250 initiative, the festival will also include the unveiling of a historical marker at Plaza Betances honoring Dr. Ramón Emeterio Betances and the legacy of Villa Victoria residents who organized to resist displacement during Boston’s urban renewal era.

For more than five decades, Festival Betances has served as a cornerstone of Boston’s Latino community – celebrating culture, resilience, and belonging while elevating the stories and histories that shape the city. The 2026 festival connects this longstanding cultural tradition to a new chapter for IBA through La CASA, while contributing to a broader effort to expand and reimagine how Boston’s history is told during the nation’s 250th anniversary.

Schedule:

12:30 – 1:00 PM: Welcome remarks by Vanessa Calderón-Rosado, CEO of Inquilinos Boricuas en Acción, national anthem (U.S. & Puerto Rico) performed by Adel Velez and unveiling of the Everyone250 Plaza Betances marker.

1:00 – 2:30 PM: Community Parade

2:45 – 4:00 PM: Liberty Vibes – U.S. Army Reserve Salsa Band

4:15 – 5:30 PM: Fabián Torres

5:45 – 7:15 PM: Brenda K. Starr

7:30 – 9:00 PM: La Puerto Rican Power

La CASA programming will take place from 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, and Protest to Pride Exhibit Tours will be offered at 4:00 PM, 4:30 PM, and 5:00 PM inside La CASA.

Elected officials opening the event include:

Nick Collins, State Senator

John Moran, State Representative

Ed Flynn, City Councilor

Julia Mejia, City Councilor