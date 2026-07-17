Healey celebrates new MBTA Harbor Loop Ferry service

Governor Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll joined Interim Transportation Secretary and MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng, legislators and transportation partners to celebrate the new MBTA Harbor Loop Ferry, an affordable weekday ferry service connecting North Station, Aquarium, Seaport and Logan Airport. The new F10 route, which began service on June 29, expands transportation options across Boston Harbor, strengthens connections across the MBTA system and gives commuters, residents and visitors another reliable way to travel throughout Boston.

“We’ve made tremendous progress making the MBTA safer and more reliable, and today we’re giving people another affordable, convenient way to get where they need to go,” said Governor Maura Healey. “For the price of a subway ride, commuters, residents and visitors can travel between some of Boston’s busiest destinations by water. We’ll keep investing in practical improvements like this that give people more choices, save them time, reduce traffic and build a transportation system that works for everyone.”

“Ferries are an important part of our transportation network, and this new route creates faster, more convenient connections between some of Boston’s busiest destinations,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “Whether you’re commuting to work, catching a flight or visiting the city, this service gives riders another affordable option while helping reduce congestion on our roads.”

“We have seen how water transportation has been embraced by the public and under the Healey-Driscoll Administration, we are committed to improving water transportation options for all,” said Interim Secretary and General Manager Phillip Eng. “Year over year, we have enhanced water service and this year is no different. I’m proud that we can offer this new route to be served by the MBTA as we welcome both old and new riders this summer.”

The Harbor Loop is the latest investment in the Healey-Driscoll Administration’s effort to expand transportation choices and better connect people to jobs, housing, businesses and Logan Airport. By making greater use of Boston Harbor as a transportation corridor, the new service provides another affordable, reliable travel option while helping reduce congestion and strengthening connections across the MBTA network.

Operated by Bay State Cruise Company, the F10 Harbor Loop provides weekday service between four of Boston’s busiest destinations:

• Lovejoy Wharf (North Station)

• Central Wharf (Aquarium)

• Seaport (Commonwealth Pier)

• Logan Airport

Designed around peak commuter travel, the Harbor Loop operates weekdays approximately every 30 minutes during the morning and evening rush periods. Morning service runs counterclockwise from 6:10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and evening service runs clockwise from 3:55 p.m. to 7:50 p.m. There is no service between 11:30 a.m. and 3:55 p.m. or after 7:50 p.m.

One-way fares are $2.40 for full-fare riders and $1.10 for reduced-fare riders, matching subway and Zone 1A pricing. Riders may pay using Tap to Ride, cash or credit card onboard, the mTicket app, or an eligible Zone 1A through Zone 10 Commuter Rail pass. CharlieCards cannot be used on MBTA ferry routes.

“The Harbor Loop is an exciting addition to our water transportation in the City of Boston. As an added ferry route with year-round service, I’m excited that the MBTA has delivered this long-awaited service route thoughtfully timed with commuters in mind – giving riders additional travel options during peak commuting hours while improving connections to the subway and Commuter Rail,” said Senator Lydia Edwards (D-Boston). “I’d like to thank the Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority for securing this win for the Boston community, and to Governor Healey and Lt. Governor Driscoll for their consistent support in strengthening the Commonwealth’s transportation infrastructure.”

“The Harbor Loop Ferry is an exciting investment in the future of transportation across Greater Boston,” said Representative Adrian Madaro (D-Boston). “Through the expansion of both reliable and affordable connections between Downtown, the Seaport, Logan Airport, and surrounding neighborhoods, we’re helping residents and visitors get where they need to go. I’m grateful to the Healey-Driscoll Administration, the MBTA, and all of our partners for helping to unlock the full potential of the Boston Harbor as a vital transportation corridor.”

“Water transportation and the Harbor Loop Ferry Service will be key extensions for public transit,” said Representative David Biele (D-Boston). “I am grateful to the Healey-Driscoll Administration for partnering with colleagues in the Legislature to increase public transportation options for riders.”

The Harbor Loop complements—but does not replace—the existing Seaport Ferry operated by the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority. The new route gives riders additional travel options during peak commuting hours while improving connections to the subway at North Station and Aquarium Station, Logan Airport, and other MBTA ferry routes serving Hingham/Hull, Lynn, Winthrop, Quincy, Charlestown and East Boston.

The Harbor Loop is the latest milestone in the Healey-Driscoll Administration’s ongoing work to modernize and strengthen the MBTA. Over the past two years, the Administration has eliminated systemwide slow zones, expanded ferry and commuter rail service, and delivered major infrastructure projects that are making the system safer and more reliable for riders every day.

“The Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy celebrates the leadership of the Healey-Driscoll Administration and the MBTA on the launch of the Harbor Loop Ferry Service,” said Chris Cook, Executive Director, Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy. “As recent major special events have activated our City this summer, it is clear the Commonwealth is focused on connecting visitors and residents alike with our beautiful Boston Harbor and its world-class destinations. We look forward to welcoming even more visitors to the park as the Harbor Loop Ferry strengthens connections between the Harbor and downtown destinations like The Greenway.”

“The new F10 Harbor Loop is a smart, strategic expansion of our regional water transit network,” said Kate Dineen, President & CEO of A Better City. “We applaud Governor Healey, Lieutenant Governor Driscoll, and Interim Secretary Eng for prioritizing this link, which significantly enhances access to major employment hubs and bolsters connectivity across the MBTA. By bridging North Station, Central Wharf, the Seaport, and Logan Airport, this service will help reduce congestion and ensure our region remains a competitive, thriving destination for residents and visitors alike.”

“The launch of the Harbor Loop Ferry represents another important investment in giving people more choices for how they travel around Boston Harbor,” said Patrick Sullivan, Executive Director, Seaport TMA. “By connecting neighborhoods, employment centers, and destinations by water, this service expands mobility, strengthens our transportation network, and makes it easier for residents, workers, and visitors to leave their cars behind. We applaud Governor Healey, the MBTA, and all of the partners who helped bring this new connection to life, and we’re excited to see water transportation continue to play a larger role in the Commonwealth’s transportation future.”

This summer, the MBTA has delivered historic transit service for the FIFA Club World Cup, including completing the fastest commuter rail station construction project in MBTA history to support service to Foxborough and safely transporting more than 100,000 fans to the matches. The MBTA has also supported millions of trips to major events across Massachusetts this summer, including Sail Boston, MA250 celebrations and concerts, demonstrating the progress that has been made building a more reliable, resilient and connected transportation system.

The Healey-Driscoll Administration will continue investing in public transportation that gives riders more affordable, reliable and convenient ways to travel throughout Massachusetts.