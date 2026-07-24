Friends and neighbors gathered along the Charles River at Community Boating, Inc. on July 16 for the Esplanade Association’s 25th Summer Dock Party. Proceeds from the fundraiser support the non-profit organization’s mission to enhance, maintain, and sustain the park.

“It’s exciting in our 25th anniversary year for the Esplanade Association to continue the annual tradition of the dock party. It’s a way to bring the community together, support a lot of our programs, and build community on the Esplanade,” said Jen Mergel, the James and Audrey Foster executive director. “It’s also a way for us to celebrate in the space and show people our stewardship work.”

The Esplanade Association has restored the sinking docks along the Charles River, built three playgrounds throughout the park, and – their biggest project yet – the forthcoming new, year-round campus (with restrooms), located across from Mass General Hospital.

Mergel expressed her joy in attendees spending time on the Charles Eliot Memorial Lawn, where the Esplanade Association raised funds to revitalize the memorial, and renovate the green space with new plantings and furnishings. The Esplanade Association will continue to maintain the garden, oak trees, and infrastructure in partnership with the Department of Conservation and Recreation.

“I see great energy, folks enjoying catering by Max Ultimate [Food], and the vibe,” noticed Mergel. “I’m seeing people relax and make new friends.”

For Mergel, the goal of the Esplanade Association is to build a community in the park by providing free educational, cultural, and recreational programs for all ages. Whether participating in sunset yoga, music and movement, or a birding tour, the Esplanade Association offers activities to develop friendships, and have a moment of discovery and connection in the park.

“I am told by my parents in 1976 I was at the July fourth concert by Arthur Fiedler to celebrate the bicentennial of the United States. I have the photographic evidence that I was there,” exclaimed Mergel with a smile. “That was a big moment of ‘ooh and ahh’ for me as a toddler.”