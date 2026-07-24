News Briefs 7-24-26

Two Hill businesses receive city’s 2026 Legacy Business Awards

Two Beacon Hill businesses, Helen’s Leather Shop and The Tip Tap Room, were among 30 businesses across 18 Boston neighborhoods to receive the city’s 2026 Legacy Business Awards.

On Monday, June 1, this year’s award winners were honored by the city at a private ceremony.

Legacy Businesses have all been located within the City of Boston for at least 10 years, according to the city, and “contribute to the cultural, historical, and societal fabric of their community or neighborhood.”

Nichols House Museum offering tours

The 1804 Nichols House Museum at 55 Mount Vernon St. was home to an early 20th-century family of artists and activists, along with their domestic staff. The house was preserved as a museum by Rose Standish Nichols, a pioneering woman landscape architect. It is furnished with an original collection, including works by the sculptor Augustus Saint-Gaudens, as well as furniture and textiles handcrafted by Rose and her sister Margaret. Tours are offered on Thursday through Saturday at 10 and 11 a.m., and noon; on Sundays at 11 a.m., noon, and 1 p.m.

For more information, tickets, and to register, visit: nicholshousemuseum.org

Come play Mah Jongg at the West End Community Center

Whether you are a beginner or an experienced player, you are invited to join the friendly Mah Jongg group. Instructors will be available to help new players, and everyone is welcome. Come meet new people, socialize, and play the game.

The group meets on the first and third Wednesdays of each month from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the West End Community (within the West End Neighborhood Center), 75 Blossom Court (entrance on Thoreau Path).

To sign up or for more information, email Audrey Tedeman([email protected]) or Sandy Connor([email protected]).