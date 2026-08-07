Boston Ballet announces 2026–2027 company roster

Boston Ballet Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen announces the 2026–2027 season roster. The Company includes a diverse roster of 67 professional dancers from around the world. Four new dancers join the main Company, eight new dancers join Boston Ballet II (BBII), and 10 Boston Ballet and BBII dancers received promotions for the upcoming season.

“As I celebrate my 25 years with Boston Ballet, I can’t imagine a more inspiring group of artists to lead,” said Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen. “The extraordinary talent, versatility, and dedication of our dancers continue to elevate every work they perform. I look forward to seeing them bring our dynamic 2026–2027 repertoire to life on stage.”

Thirty-three percent of the Company self-identifies as BIPOC or multi-racial and the roster has representation from 13 nationalities from Argentina, China, Cuba, England, Ireland, Japan, Latvia, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, and the United States. BBII alumni comprise 48 percent of the Company.

Boston Ballet welcomes four new dancers to the Company: Rafael Quenedit (Havana, Cuba) as a soloist and Dayeon Yeom (Seoul, South Korea), Yuval Cohen (Jerusalem, Israel), and Ara Shin (Gwacheon, South Korea) as artists of the Company. Quenedit joined the Company for performances of The Sleeping Beauty in spring 2026.

It was previously announced that Nissinen promoted the following dancers: Sangmin Lee has been promoted to principal dancer, Francisco Schilereff has been promoted to soloist, and Alexandria Heath, Emma Topalova, Alexis Workowski, and Schuyler Wijsen have been promoted to second soloists. Boston Ballet II dancers Natalia Cardona, Sophia Jones, Pavel Kulev, and Alexander Mockrish have been promoted to artists of the Company.

New dancers to join Boston Ballet II are Jaden Colston (Paris, France), Caroline Haruki (Honolulu, Hawaii), Aubri Parker (Frisco, Texas), Avery Stafford (Allen, Texas), and Samantha Lily Striplin (Palos Verdes, California). Boston Ballet’s Donna Egan Graduate Program dancers Jordyn Crotty (San Juan Capistrano, California), Eden Young (Reading, Massachusetts), and Jake Marshall (Markham, Ontario) were promoted to BBII.

For full biographies, visit bostonballet.org.