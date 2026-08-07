More than an itch: Treating and preventing

Between backyard barbecues, beach vacations, and hiking trails, warmer weather encourages us to spend more time outdoors. But alongside all the summer fun in the sun comes the often-overlooked health risk of insect bites and stings.

Many people consider insect bites to be nothing more than an itchy inconvenience. A mosquito bite, a bee sting, or a tick found after a hike may seem like an inevitable part of enjoying nature. However, some bites and stings can lead to serious health concerns, including severe allergic reactions and diseases. West Nile is one of the most common mosquito-borne diseases in the continental United States, and Lyme disease is one of many illnesses caused by a pathogen ticks may carry.1

The challenge is that it’s often difficult to tell the difference between a harmless insect and one carrying disease, and many tickborne diseases share signs and symptoms. That’s why prevention and awareness are so important. Nearly one in 10 Americans experiences a tick bite each year,2 yet nearly two-thirds of adults report that they rarely or never check themselves for ticks after spending time outdoors.3

Knowing how to reduce insect bites, identify symptoms, and understand when to self-care vs. seek medical attention can create an enjoyable, pest-free summer.

Spot the Signs

Most insect bites cause mild reactions such as itching, redness, warmth or minor swelling, and these symptoms can typically be managed with basic first aid. Washing the affected area, applying an ice pack, and using over-the-counter anti-itch creams or antihistamines may help relieve discomfort.

However, certain symptoms should never be ignored. Difficulty breathing or swallowing, swelling of the lips or throat, nausea, vomiting, cramping or severe headaches may indicate a serious allergic reaction and require immediate medical attention. Importantly, half of all fatal reactions to insect stings occur in people with no previous history of severe allergies, underscoring the importance of recognizing warning signs quickly.4

Any tick bites that lead to fever and chills, aches and pains, fatigue, or rashes should be addressed by a healthcare provider. Tickborne pathogens can cause fever and rashes that can vary or be absent, along with different associated symptoms depending on the specific pathogen. Based on your symptoms, examination, the geographic region where you were bitten, and lab results, a medical professional can develop an appropriate treatment plan.

Before the Bite

Prevention remains the best defense against bug-related illnesses. Wearing long sleeves and pants when possible, using EPA-registered insect repellents and taking precautions around your home can significantly reduce exposure. For ticks, a thorough body and scalp check after spending time outdoors is essential, particularly because ticks can live in any grassy, brushy or wooded area. This is especially important in Massachusetts, which has a high incidence of reported Lyme disease cases.1

Mosquito prevention matters just as much. Repairing damaged window and door screens and eliminating standing water around your home—including bird baths, flowerpots and unused containers—can help reduce mosquito populations and lower the risk of mosquito-borne diseases.

If camping and sleeping in the great outdoors, use bed nets pre-treated with pyrethroid insecticide to protect against mosquitos. Paying attention to CDC Travel Health Notices and any travel warnings and recommendations is the primary way to know what insect risks exist in your area.

For the stinging variety of insects such as honeybees, yellow jackets, and white-faced paper wasps, a few precautions can help avoid painful stingers and anaphylactic reactions. These insects are attracted to bright colors, strongly-scented perfumes, and accessible food and drinks, so being mindful of clothing and covering your picnic basket can keep bees away. Additionally, stepping on stinging insects while walking barefoot or in flip flops should be avoided for those worried about allergic reactions.

Summer should be a season of fun, exploration, and meaningful time spent outside. By treating insect bites and stings as more than a seasonal nuisance and taking a few simple preventive steps, we can better protect ourselves and our families and enjoy the outdoors more safely.

Dr. Ana Stankovic is the chief medical officer, UnitedHealthcare of New England