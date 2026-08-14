City announces 26th annual Gospel Fest

Mayor Michelle Wu has announced that Gospel Fest, an annual City event that showcases local and national gospel talent, will take place on Sunday, August 30, at 5 p.m. on City Hall Plaza. The show will be headlined by Billboard Gospel Charts-topping artist Todd Galberth.

“This summer, Boston showed the world what it means to be a welcoming, beautiful and family-friendly city for everyone, and we are excited to keep that spirit going with our annual Gospel Fest,” said Mayor Wu in a press release. “This beloved tradition brings people together through music, community and faith and showcases the pride we take in celebrating the many cultures and communities that call Boston home.”

Galberth will be joined by a lineup of talented performers including the Community Choir, City Praise Team, Jesus Gang The Family, Alexis Benoit, Angela Elizabeth, Pastor Jeremy D. Battle, and the lBoston Latin School Gospel Choir. The Community Choir features participation from more than 85 members representing nearly 40 churches across the city and region.

“This Summer proves what’s possible when Boston comes together,” added Donald Wright, Interim Chief of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion. “Gospel Fest is a joyful reminder that our City’s greatest success is found in its people.”

The event will feature food vendors, including Cool Shade Jamaican Food Truck, Gourmet Fingerz Southern Cuisine, Chivo Taqueria and delicious cookies from Boston Cookie Kitchen. All attendees should bring their own chairs to this event.

Visit https://www.boston.gov/calendar/26th-annual-boston-gospel-fest for more information.