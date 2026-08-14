News Briefs 8-14-26

West End Museum’s August programming continues

The West End Museum, located at 150 Staniford St., Suite 7, in partnership with Queer History Boston, will offer a screening of ‘1988 Boston Pride March’ and community night on Aug. 18 at 6 p.m.

Learn the local history of pride routes, enjoy ‘80s tunes, snacks, crafts, and community; ‘80s attire is encouraged, but not required. This event is made possible by Massachusetts LGBT Chamber of Commerce and MA250.

On Aug. 27 at 6 p.m., the museum offers ‘Big Dig Walking Tour: From the Central Artery to the Greenway’ (which begins at the museum).

The Big Dig was an ambitious project, an engineering marvel, and a complicated solution to a complicated problem. From burning a highway under an active city to building the world’s first asymmetrical cable-stayed bridge, this walking tour will uncover the history behind a Boston urban planning project so iconic that it had its own ice cream flavor.

More information and links to purchase tickets can be found online at: www.westendmuseum.org/programs

WECA not scheduled to meet again until Sept. 10

The West End Civic Association (WECA) will not meet in August. The group’s next meeting takes place Thursday Sept. 10, and the meeting topic will be announced later in August.

Beacon Hill Baptist Church meets every Sunday

Beacon Hill Baptist Church, which is affiliated with Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, meets Sundays at 11 a.m., at the Beacon House, 19 Myrtle St.

The people are the ministers, while Rev. David Draper serves as pastor.

Call 617-817-3594 or email [email protected] for more information.

Nichols House Museum offering tours

The 1804 Nichols House Museum at 55 Mount Vernon St. was home to an early 20th-century family of artists and activists, along with their domestic staff. The house was preserved as a museum by Rose Standish Nichols, a pioneering woman landscape architect. It is furnished with an original collection, including works by the sculptor Augustus Saint-Gaudens, as well as furniture and textiles handcrafted by Rose and her sister Margaret. Tours are offered on Thursday through Saturday at 10 and 11 a.m., and noon; on Sundays at 11 a.m., noon, and 1 p.m.

For more information, tickets, and to register, visit: nicholshousemuseum.org

Come play Mah Jongg at the West End Community Center

Whether you are a beginner or an experienced player, you are invited to join the friendly Mah Jongg group. Instructors will be available to help new players, and everyone is welcome. Come meet new people, socialize, and play the game.

The group meets on the first and third Wednesdays of each month from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the West End Community (within the West End Neighborhood Center), 75 Blossom Court (entrance on Thoreau Path).

To sign up or for more information, email Audrey Tedeman([email protected]) or Sandy Connor([email protected]).