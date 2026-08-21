Boston Athenaeum announces free Community Day open house, September 19

The Boston Athenaeum invites the Boston community to its fourth annual Community Day open house on Saturday, September 19, welcoming all residents, visitors, families, and friends across the city to explore the landmark historic building at 10½ Beacon Street from 10 am – 3 pm. The event is free and open to everyone.

Guests will have the opportunity to view rare items from the Athenaeum’s special collection, share stunning views of the Granary Burial Ground, Boston Public Garden, and State House, enjoy live music performances from local artists, and immerse themselves the architectural beauty of the twelve floors housing over half a million books.

Scheduled programming throughout the day includes:

• Live music on multiple floors

• Hands-on crafts for all ages

• Interactive reading discussion group prompts

• Story times in the Athenaeum’s children’s library

The free admission includes access to the two current first-floor exhibitions at the Boston Athenaeum: Where’s Boston? 50 Years Later, revisiting the 1970s photography of Boston photographer Constantine Manos, and Imagined Nation an America250 installation featuring historical artifacts centered around American themes of citizenship and democracy.

“Our annual Community Day is one of the best ways for our neighbors to experience the joy of discovery that the Boston Athenaeum ignites in our members,” said Leah Rosovsky, Director of the Boston Athenaeum. “The Athenaeum has something for everyone in the community, and we are so happy to open our iconic red doors to welcome them.”

Community Day at the Boston Athenaeum was launched in celebration of the 2022 renovation and expansion of the historic library, museum, and cultural center. The project expanded the institution’s physical footprint and strengthened its ability to host art collections, events, and its members and the public.

Founded in 1807, the Boston Athenaeum is a unique combination of library, museum, and cultural center. One of the country’s oldest and most distinguished independent libraries, the Athenaeum’s circulating collection includes over half a million books, from works published in the 1800s to the latest bestsellers. Special collections include active research holdings of significant works of art. Members, visitors, and the community enjoy a year-round calendar of cultural programs. The Athenaeum is a member-supported not-for-profit institution that everyone is invited to join. Learn more at bostonathenaeum.org.