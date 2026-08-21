The Legend of Sleepy Hollow: A musical reading at Old North Church

The candles will be lit, the pews will be full, and the Headless Horseman will ride again inside Boston’s oldest surviving church. On Friday, Oct. 9, Old North Illuminated will partner with Crescendo Productions to present “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow: A Musical Reading,” bringing Washington Irving’s classic tale of Ichabod Crane to life inside the candlelit, 303-year-old sanctuary of Old North Church.

Actor Johnny Kinsman will deliver a dramatic recitation of the story, paired with an original score performed live by a three-piece ensemble: Josiah Reibstein on bass, Joe Kessler on fiddle, and Tev Stevig on banjo. Guests who want to delve further into the church’s past can add a 20-minute guided Crypt Tour, descending beneath the floorboards of Old North Church to learn the stories of the 37 brick tombs holding the remains of roughly 1,100 early Bostonians.

Two performances will be held, at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., with doors opening 30 minutes before each show. Crypt Tours run at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. The event takes place at Old North Church, 193 Salem St., Boston, MA 02113. Tickets are available for advance purchase only: single seats are $36, and private pews seating three, four, or five guests range from $100 to $160. The Crypt Tour add-on is $12 per person. Seating and crypt tours are limited. To purchase tickets, visit: https://oldnorth.com/event/sleepy-hollow/. To learn more about Old North Illuminated, visit www.oldnorth.com.