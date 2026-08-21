Upcoming film screening at Copley BPL highlights voters’ rights ahead of ’26 midterms

Ahead of the ‘26 midterm elections, True North Action Alliance Boston, a dual chapter of Indivisible and Progressive Mass, continues its four-part documentary and community discussion series, the Good Trouble Film Series, with a screening of the 2025 documentary, ‘Democracy Under Siege’ on Thursday, Sept. 10, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Rabb Hall at the Copley Square Branch of the Boston Public Library.

Directed by Oscar- and Emmy-nominated filmmaker Laura Nix, the film “traces the roots of today’s threats to American democracy,” according to a press release, via commentary from historian Heather Cox Richardson, and Rep. Jamie Raskin, among others. Nix will join the post-film discussion virtually, alongside panelist Jerren Chang, president and CEO of Partners in Democracy; additional panelists to be announced.

The film-screening-and-discussion series began on July 17 with a virtual screening of the recent documentary, ‘Love, Joy & Power: Tools for Liberation,’ which was directed by Emmy winner Daresha Kyi, and follows Black Voters Matter Fund co-founders Cliff Albright, April England Albright, and LaTosha Brown as they travel the country mobilizing Black communities ahead of the 2020 election.

A screening of and discussion on ‘Lightwalkers’ – a documentary written and directed by veteran filmmaker Bobby Roth that profiles a diverse group of 37 Americans as they confront the problem of saving democracy in the face of fascism – followed on Aug. 20 at the Copley Branch of the Boston Public Library.

The Good Trouble Film Series will conclude with a screening of ‘Minnesota Neighbors: Not In Our Town’ on a yet-to-be-determined date in late October at WBUR CitySpace.

This new documentary by Patrice O’Neill, founder of the Not In our Town movement, shows how Twin Cities residents came together to protect their neighbors during the intense ICE enforcement campaign in winter 2025–2026. Ordinary citizens overcame their differences and fear to defend their immigrant neighbors, winning the 2026 JFK Profile in Courage Award. The October screening follows a well-received rough cut preview in April, presented by True North at Suffolk Law School. Producer/Director O’Neill will join the post-film discussion; additional panelists and details to be announced.

The Good Trouble Film Series is co-sponsored by: Boston Indivisible, Partners in Democracy, the Massachusetts Immigrant & Refugee Advocacy Coalition (MIRA), Mass 50501, Dunk the Vote, Indivisible Hingham Hull, and Activist Evenings. About True North Action Alliance Boston.

Both of the upcoming film screenings and discussions are free and open to the public, though seating is limited, so community members are encouraged to R.S.V.P. in advance. More information is available at truenorthboston.org.