Upstairs Downstairs Home’s 250th American Anniversary fundraising event set for Sept. 30

On Wednesday, Sept. 30, from 6 to 9 p.m., Upstairs Downstairs Home at 69 Charles St. will host and salute a 250th American Anniversary event, ‘An American Portrait,’ with a fundraiser for veterans and their families.

The nation’s birthday celebration, said Laura Cousineau, who co-owns the shop, along with her husband, Bob, “did not begin and end on the Fourth of July, but now in the remainder of 2026 offers all of us, in the most historic of all places in the nation’s sacred history, Beacon Hill, to offer ways we can commemorate and contribute in a meaningful way to honor this once in a lifetime opportunity to say thank you! “

First was to select an organization locally and worthy of support – Home Base, a nonprofit charity founded by Massachusetts General Hospital and the Boston Red Sox. Its mission is to heal the invisible wounds of war for veterans, active-duty service members, military families, and families of the fallen.



Photo courtesy Claire Vail photography

Laura Cousineau, co-owner of Upstairs Downstairs Home.

Upstairs Downstairs Home is already well known for its superlative collection of art, antiques and home decor. All of its artists are contemporary local New England artists.

To this end, the event is made possible by these local artists who have donated their time, energy, and amazing talents. They have generously produced and are donating amazing, framed paintings, 17 in total, that capture many of the historic buildings and landscapes of Historic Beacon Hill.

Participating artists include Omar Arencibia, William Cloutman, Kevin Doyle, Marti Gearin Foley, Cate Hunter, Heather Kinney, Michael Lenihan, Talanoa Lesatele, TylerAnn Mack, Jennifer McCalmont, Nancy O’Hearn, Monica Pauli, and John Young.



A painting of Park Street Church by artist Michael Lenihan.

A painting of Acorn Street by Michael Lenihan.

The works will be on display, priced moderately, and curated beautifully, will all of the evening’s proceeds going directly to Home Base.

Upstairs Downstairs is pleased to announce Rep. Jay Livingstone and District 8 City Councilor Sharon Durkan will be in attendance to officially open the evening. On behalf of Park Street School students, Rep. Livingstone and Councilor Durkan will be accepting students’ artwork as patriotic gifts for the State House and City Hall.

“We have been planning this event for months, but the thought of doing nothing in the most historic of the nation’s years in one of the most historic places in all of its 250-year history, and to find a charity where so many have sacrificed for its wellbeing was worthy of our effort and we hope of yours, too,” added Laura Cousineau.

RSVP to Instagram:@upstairsdownstairsAntiques as space is limited for this event.