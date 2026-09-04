Women’s Lunch Place’s Spaghetti Dinner set for Oct. 29 at Fairmont Copley Plaza

For decades, Spaghetti Dinner has been one of Women’s Lunch Place’s most beloved traditions, bringing the Boston community together for an unforgettable evening in support of women experiencing homelessness and poverty.

After last year’s event sold out, Women’s Lunch Place is preparing to fill the room once again—and raise critically needed funds to provide essential services for women across Boston.

On Thursday, Oct. 29, at the Fairmont Copley Plaza, Spaghetti Dinner will put Women’s Lunch Place’s Housing and Stabilization Program in the spotlight, celebrating the remarkable progress women are making as they move from homelessness toward safe, stable housing.

“Spaghetti Dinner brings together hundreds of people who believe every woman deserves the opportunity to move forward with dignity, stability, and hope,” said Melissa Cording, Chief Philanthropy Officer at Women’s Lunch Place. “As we serve more women than ever before, the generosity of our supporters is helping guests find safe housing, access compassionate care, and build more stable futures. We can’t wait to welcome our community back to the table on October 29.”

Guests will also hear from Bonnie Zamparelli, outreach advocate at Women’s Lunch Place, who will share how her own lived experience became the foundation for a life devoted to making sure no woman has to face homelessness alone.

Tickets and sponsorships are available at womenslunchplace.org/spaghetti-dinner.