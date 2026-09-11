Author Jenny Jackson celebrates latest book with Sept. 17 event at Beacon Hill Books

Things are always hopping at Beacon Hill Books, but the energy will amp up on Thursday, Sept.17, at 6 p.m., when New York Times-bestselling author Jenny Jackson signs copies of her latest book, ‘The Shampoo Effect.’

Jenny is a publishing industry heavyweight as a vice president and executive editor at Alfred A. Knopf and the author of two bestsellers, ‘The Shampoo Effect,’ and before that, ‘Pineapple Street.’

Jenny will be joined by her longtime friend, Alexa Stevenson, with whom she has co-created a line of table linens inspired by ‘The Shampoo Effect.’

Jenny said, “‘The Shampoo Effect’ is about this tight-knit group of friends who spend countless hours together playing games, drinking cocktails, falling in love, and creating drama. Alexa and I wanted to design these linens to reflect the spirit of the book – the fun, the casual loveliness of family gatherings, the joy of long evenings with friends.”

Melissa Fetter, founder and owner of Beacon Hill Books & Cafe added, “’The Shampoo Effect’ has been flying off our shelves all summer long and it’s a personal favorite.”

The evening will be a convivial gathering to meet Jenny and get her to sign a book, as well as to shop for delightful linens that interior designer, Alexa Stevenson, describes as a “reflection of our friendship and the way you can infuse a party with cheer and joy through vibrant colors and patterns.”

Passed bites from the cafe, wine and a signature mocktail will be available.

As Jenny Jackson said, “We invite readers to set their own tables – now it’s up to them whether or not they want to fall in love and create their own drama!”