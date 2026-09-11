Violinist Rachel Barton Pine to perform Sept. 13 at Calderwood Hall

Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum presents violinist Rachel Barton Pine in concert on Sunday, Sept. 13, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Calderwood Hall at 25 Evans Way.

Tickets each cost $70 to $99, while students and children, age 5-17, are admitted for $25, and seniors are admitted for $63-89.

Visit https://www.gardnermuseum.org/calendar/rachel-barton-pine-20260913 to purchase tickets and for more information on this performance.

West End Museum celebrates Leonard Bernstein with concert

The West End Museum, in partnership with Queer History Boston and Crescendo Productions, will offer ‘West End Story: Community and the Music of Leonard Bernstein’ – a special live musical performance celebrating the legendary Leonard Bernstein – on Friday, Sept. 18, at 7 p.m., in the Hub Community Room at North Station, located just steps away at 52 Causeway St.

The event is made possible through the generous support of BXP, along with exclusive series sponsors MA 250 and the Massachusetts LGBT Chamber of Commerce.

Ticket are available on Eventbrite or the West End Museum website at www.thewestendmuseum.org.

ParkARTS Fall Watercolor Painting Workshops return

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department has announced the return of its popular ParkARTS Fall Watercolor Painting Workshop series, taking place throughout September. The free workshops are part of Boston Parks’ 2026 ParkARTS program, which brings arts and cultural programming to parks across the city.

Workshop dates include Copley Square Park at 560 Boylston St. in the Back Bay on Saturday, Sept. 19; and the Public Garden Lagoon on Saturday, Sept. 26. Both classes will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, weather permitting.

Open to Boston residents ages 9 and up, the Watercolor Painting Workshops welcome artists of all skill levels to create their own green space-inspired masterpieces. Materials and instruction will be provided by a local instructor. Pre-registration is required. For more information, visit boston.gov/watercolor-workshops.

WLP’s annual Spaghetti Dinner returns Oct. 29 to Fairmont Copley Plaza

The Women’s Lunch Place’s annual Spaghetti Dinner takes place on Thursday, Oct. 29, at 6 p.m. at the Fairmont Copley Plaza hotel.

WLP Advocate Bonnie Zamparelli will be the event’s featured speaker.

Visit https://womenslunchplace.org/event/sponsors to purchase tickets or for more information on the event.

Beacon Hill Baptist Church meets every Sunday

Beacon Hill Baptist Church, which is affiliated with Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, meets Sundays at 11 a.m., at the Beacon House, 19 Myrtle St.

The people are the ministers, while Rev. David Draper serves as pastor.

Call 617-817-3594 or email [email protected] for more information.

Nichols House Museum offering tours

The 1804 Nichols House Museum at 55 Mount Vernon St. was home to an early 20th-century family of artists and activists, along with their domestic staff. The house was preserved as a museum by Rose Standish Nichols, a pioneering woman landscape architect. It is furnished with an original collection, including works by the sculptor Augustus Saint-Gaudens, as well as furniture and textiles handcrafted by Rose and her sister Margaret. Tours are offered on Thursday through Saturday at 10 and 11 a.m., and noon; on Sundays at 11 a.m., noon, and 1 p.m.

For more information, tickets, and to register, visit: nicholshousemuseum.org

Come play Mah Jongg at the West End Community Center

Whether you are a beginner or an experienced player, you are invited to join the friendly Mah Jongg group. Instructors will be available to help new players, and everyone is welcome. Come meet new people, socialize, and play the game.

The group meets on the first and third Wednesdays of each month from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the West End Community (within the West End Neighborhood Center), 75 Blossom Court (entrance on Thoreau Path).

For more information, email Audrey Tedeman([email protected]) or Sandy Connor([email protected]).